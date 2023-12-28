Two Arkansans killed on state roads

Two people were killed in accidents on Arkansas roads Tuesday, preliminary fatality reports from law enforcement state.

Christopher DeRossett, 40, of Siloam Springs died around 12:20 p.m. in a multivehicle wreck on Arkansas 72 near Gravette, a report from Gravette police states.

The driver of a 2011 Honda CRV trying to make a turn had stopped to allow DeRossett, who was driving a 2007 Kia Sorento west on the highway, to pass, according to the report.

A third vehicle, a 2018 Dodge Ram 2500, had stopped behind the Honda, and the driver of a fourth vehicle, a 2005 Ford F350, swerved into the westbound lane to avoid rear-ending the Honda as traffic stopped, the report says.

The Ford struck the rear of the Honda and then collided with DeRossett's Kia, causing it to roll over and land on its roof, pinning DeRossett in the vehicle with fatal injuries, the report says.

An officer investigating the crash reported that the weather was overcast and the road was dry.

Hayley Ward, 30, of Magnolia was killed around 8 p.m. Tuesday while walking across Interstate 40 near mile marker 152 in North Little Rock, a report from the Arkansas State Police states.

A 2018 GMC Sierra struck Ward, who was thrown to the ground and hit by a 2018 Ford F-150.

A trooper investigating the collision reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry.