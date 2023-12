ARRESTS

Rogers

Sergio Guerrero, 36, of 1934 S. Blue Hill Road in Rogers, was arrested Wednesday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Guerrero was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

Aaron Dickinson, 49, of 5 Lynn Lane in Rogers, was arrested Wednesday in connection with second-degree battery. Dickinson was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.