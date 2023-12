UALR men at Tennessee Tech

WHEN 7:30 p.m. Central

WHERE Hooper Eblen Center, Cookeville, Tenn.

RECORDS UALR 6-7 (0-0 OVC), Tennessee Tech 5-8 (0-0 OVC)

SERIES Tied 1-1

TV None

RADIO KHLR-FM, 106.7, Little Rock

STREAMING ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS-LITTLE ROCK

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Khalen Robinson, 6-0, Sr.17.96.3

G Bradley Douglas, 6-1, Jr.11.23.1

G Jamir Chaplin, 6-5, Sr.15.17.3

F DeAntoni Gordon, 6-8, Sr.13.75.8

F Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, 6-8, Fr.8.65.0

COACH Darrell Walker (67-93 in sixth season at UALR, 113-111 in eighth season overall)

TENNESSEE TECH

POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG

G David Early, 6-4, Jr.15.32.5

G Jayvis Harvey, 6-5, Sr.15.85.0

G Josiah Davis, 6-3, So.10.44.3

G Diante Wood, 6-4, Sr.6.03.0

F Daniel Egbuniwe, 6-7, So.8.26.1

COACH John Pelphrey (46-90 in fifth season at Tennessee Tech and 195-216 in 13th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALRTenn Tech

77.7Points for70.8

78.8Points against76.9

-1.4Rebound margin-4.0

+0.4Turnover margin-1.4

43.7FG pct.45.6

32.53-pt. pct.33.0

73.9FT pct.70.0

CHALK TALK Khalen Robinson recorded his second consecutive double-double in UALR's 90-60 loss over Jacksonville State last Thursday. ... Freshman Jaylen Crocker-Johnson has secured 10 or more rebounds in six games this season for the Trojans. ... UALR pulled off a slim 91-89 win the last time the programs played on Jan. 28, 2023, at Tennessee Tech.

-- Mike Harley