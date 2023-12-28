UALR women at Tennessee Tech
WHEN 5:30 p.m. Central
WHERE Hooper Eblen Center, Cookeville, Tenn.
RECORDS UALR 1-10 (0-0 OVC), Tennessee Tech 5-6 (0-0 OVC)
SERIES UALR leads 2-1
TV None
RADIO KARN-AM, 920, Little Rock
STEAMING ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
ARKANSAS-LITTLE ROCK
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Jayla Brooks, 5-7, Sr.7.63.6
G Jaiyah Harris-Smith 5-6, Jr.8.44.1
F Leilani Wimbish-Gay 5-10, Jr.6.83.3
F Faith Lee, 5-11, So.13.32.9
F Mesi Triplett, 6-3, Jr.4.82.5
COACH Joe Foley (399-235 in 21st season at UALR, 855-316 in 37th season overall)
TENNESSEE TECH
POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG
G Reghan Grimes, 5-10, So.9.54.9
G Maaliya Owens, 5-9, Sr.15.04.2
G Reagan Hurst, 5-10, So.7.93.3
G Cayla Cowart, 5-9, So.1.81.6
F Anna Walker, 6-0, Sr.8.34.3
COACH Kim Rosamond (120-103 in eighth season at Tennessee Tech and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UALRTenn Tech
51.5Points for68.4
67.1Points against65.1
-10.3Rebound margin+2.7
+1.6Turnover margin+3.0
38.2FG pct.41.8
27.63-pt. pct.34.2
64.1FT pct.72.1
CHALK TALK UALR picked up its first win of the season in its most recent outing against Duquesne last Thursday, defeating the Dukes 63-52 in the Tulane Holiday Classic in New Orleans. ... Trojans Coach Joe Foley is now just one win away from his 400th victory as head coach of the UALR program. ... Junior Leilani Wimbish-Gay was named OVC Newcomer of the Week after her performance in the Tulane Holiday Classic.
-- Mike Harley