UCA men at No. 12 Oklahoma

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Okla.

RECORDS UCA 3-10, Oklahoma 10-1

SERIES Oklahoma leads 3-0

TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 92.7, Conway

STREAMING ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Oklahoma

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Milos Uzan, 6-4, So.8.54.0

G Javian MCCollum Jr., 6-2, Jr.14.32.6

G Otega Oweh, 6-5, So.15.64.1

F Jalon Moore, 6-7, Jr.8.34.8

F Sam Goodwin, 6-10, Sr.7.65.7

COACH Porter Moser (44-34 in third season at Oklahoma, 337-276 in 20th season overall)

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Johannes Kirsipuu, 6-2, So.6.82.3

G Masai Olowokere, 6-5, Sr.8.83.3

F Tucker Anderson, 6-9, Fr.14.03.8

F Elias Cato, 6-9, Jr.10.95.5

F Ubong Abasi Etim, 6-9, So.6.38.9

COACH Anthony Boone (36-85 in fifth season at UCA and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCAOklahoma

69.2Points for83.0

75.6Points against63.1

-3.6Rebound margin+9.7

-0.4Turnover margin+0.7

39.6FG pct.50.1

33.73-pt pct.34.4

73.7FT pct.76.8

CHALK TALK This is UCA's first game in eight days and second game in the last 19 days. ... Daniel Sofield scored nine points in 24 minutes for UCA in his previous time out after recovering from an injury sustained on Dec. 10. ... Oklahoma is coming off of its first loss this season, an 81-69 defeat to North Carolina, after a 10-0 start to the season. ... Oklahoma Coach Porter Moser had a 54-34 record in three seasons at the University of Arkansas-Little Rock from 2000-03.

-- Sam Lane