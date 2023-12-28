Warriors start fast in first round win

Other than shooting well, the best thing the Little Rock Christian Lady Warriors did in their opening round game of their own tournament was win.

The Warriors defeated the El Dorado Wildcats 58-34 in the final game of the first day of the Little Rock Christian Holiday Classic.

The Lady Warriors (7-6) had no trouble with the Wildcats, building a 14-0 lead while forcing El Dorado (2-11) into 7 turnovers and 0 of 4 on field goals in the first 4 minutes of the game.

LRCA held a 22-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.

"Considering we have had some days off we played pretty good,'' Lady Warriors Coach Ronald Rogers said. "We shot the ball well but you could tell a little rust. Overall, I was pleased.

"Going into the game we just wanted to make sure we were doing the little things like blocking out and not getting in a rat game. Put some pressure on them and make bad decisions and I think we did a good job on that."

The Lady Warriors took a 35-13 lead into halftime.

"I love getting these three [games in three] days and getting the kids back in shape coming off this Christmas feast they probably all had," Rogers said. These three days are very important for us. I look at them almost like organized practices because we are getting ready for the conference. These three days are crucial for us."

Ella Watson led the Lady Warriors with 21 points, hitting seven three-pointers. Berkeley McNary added 11 points and Whitley Rogers chipped in 10.

For El Dorado, Makhiya Tillis had eight points and Dayton Hammon six.

In other first round games, Oxford (Miss.) Lafayette defeated Bryant 47-46 and Rogers topped Little Rock Parkview 60-40. Nashville received a first-round bye.

In the second round, Nashville will take on Lafayette at 2:30 p.m. and LRCA will play Rogers at 4 p.m. today. The consolation round at 1 p.m. has El Dorado against Parkview.

OXFORD (MISS.) LAFAYETTE 47, BRYANT 46

Harmony Jackson scored 19 points and Madison Smith added 14 as the lone out-of-state entry in the field edged the Hornets.

Aystyn Oholdent led Byrant 19 points and LaRiah Hawkins and Syklar Percy scored eight each. Indian Robinson had seven points.

Lafayette plays Nashville, which had a first-round bye because of a late tournament withdrawal.

ROGERS 60, LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 40

Brooklyn Owens scored 18 points and Kiara Owens had 16 to lead the Mounties easily past the Patriots. Sybell Solis added 12 points while Callie Wooldridge chipped in eight in the victory.

Naomi Sharfley led Parkview with 14 points and Kristen Johnson added 12.