2024 Small Works exhibit includes southeast Arkansas artists

The Arkansas Arts Council announced the artists for the 2024 Small Works on Paper touring exhibition, including southeast Arkansas artists.

The exhibit will open with a reception and artist talk at 6 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center in Little Rock. The exhibition and opening reception are free and open to the public. Gallery hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays, according to a news release.

Local artists and their works on the Small Works list include:

Matthew Howard, Pine Bluff; Will of Creation Under Light;

Crystal Jennings, Rison; Perchance to Dream;

Kimiara Johnson, Pine Bluff; My Barbie's Carnival Gown;

Alexia Lams, Pine Bluff; Spirit Animal, which won a purchase award and will become part of Small Works on Paper's permanent collection.

Small Works is a juried visual art exhibition that showcases artwork no larger than 18-by-24 inches. It spotlights Arkansas artists who are members of the Arkansas Artist Registry, an online gallery.

Now in its 37th year, the 2024 Small Works on Paper exhibition will feature 39 artists from across Arkansas and will tour nine venues statewide. Most works will be available for sale. The exhibition at MTCC will run through Jan. 26. A list of the 2024 tour stops is available at www.arkansasarts.org.

"A touring exhibition like Small Works on Paper showcases the type of talent we have in Arkansas, allowing us all to share in the rich creative heritage of Arkansas," said Marty Ryall, director of the Division of Arkansas Heritage. "Arkansas' creative economy helps boost the quality of life for everyone in our state."

The 2024 entries were juried by Laura Blereau, curator of exhibitions at the Newcomb Art Museum of Tulane University in New Orleans. Blereau reviewed more than 200 entries and selected 40 pieces that are part of the Small Works on Paper exhibition.

"For 37 years, the Small Works on Paper exhibition has given Arkansans a glimpse into the portfolios of our state's leading creatives," said Patrick Ralston, director of the Arkansas Arts Council. "It is a snapshot in time capturing the growth of new and established artists."

The following artists were selected to participate in the exhibition:

Matthew Howard, Pine Bluff; Crystal Jennings, Rison; Kimiara Johnson, Pine Bluff; Alexia Lams, Pine Bluff; Ebony Blevins, Little Rock; Judith Beale, Jacksonville; Maria Botti Villegas, El Dorado; Jane Bonady Brackin, West Memphis; Jojo Buchmann, Little Rock; Catherine Burton, Little Rock; Aaron Calvert, Russellville; Tami Chandler, Jonesboro; Brian Cormack, Little Rock; Laura Dowling, Little Rock; Terra Fondriest, St. Joe; Vince Griffin, North Little Rock; Jeri Hillis, Hot Springs National Park; Ryan Howard, Little Rock; Milan Jilka, Springdale; Adrianna Kimble-Ray, Jacksonville; Lisa Krannichfeld, Little Rock; Kellie Lehr, Bentonville; Madeline McMahan, Paragould; Vianny Nolasco, Rogers; Y. Hope Osborn, Little Rock; Joy Noir Phillips, Hindsville; Laura Raborn, Little Rock; David Rackley, Russellville; Kasten Searles, Little Rock; Trevor Segraves, Siloam Springs; Dominique Simmons, Little Rock; Derek Slagle, Little Rock; Sondra Strong, Bryant; Cathy Wester, Conway; Evernus Williams, Searcy; Mark Wittig, Sherwood; Emily Wood, Little Rock; Terry Wright, Little Rock; Anna Zusman, Magnolia.

Blereau also selected works to receive purchase awards, which are cash prizes equivalent to the value of the artworks. Artists chosen to receive purchase awards are Ryan Howard, Milan Jilka, Alexia Lams, Madeline McMahan, Vianny Nolasco and Sondra Strong. Purchase award pieces become part of the Small Works on Paper permanent collection.

The Arkansas Arts Council, an agency of Arkansas Heritage, advances the arts in Arkansas by providing services and supporting arts endeavors that encourage and assist literary, performing and visual artists in achieving standards of professional excellence. In addition, the council provides technical and financial assistance to Arkansas arts organizations and other providers of cultural and educational programs. Arkansas Heritage is a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.

Details: Cheri Leffew, special projects/events manager, Arkansas Arts Council, (501) 324-9767 or cheri.leffew@arkansas.gov.

Artist Crystal Jennings of Rison created Perchance to Dream using graphite. This work is part of the Small Works on Paper 2024 exhibit. (Special to The Commercial/Arkansas Arts Council)



Artist Kimiara Johnson of Pine Bluff created My Barbie's Carnival Gown using mixed media. Johnson's creation is part of the Small Works on Paper Exhibit 2024. (Special to The Commercial/Arkansas Arts Council)

