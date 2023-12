Augusta, 1910: "I am at home sick in bed. I am so mad, to think I had to get sick at the wrong time." The card captured the rutted dirt Main Street of the Woodruff County community, and a small boy trying to get into the photo, standing in the street with his hands on his hips.

Send questions or comments to Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203