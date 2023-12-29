Arkansas State Police training graduates begin next phase of training





You don't just become an Arkansas state trooper.

That's what 52 recruits found out over a 10-week and 760-hour program before graduating last week from the Arkansas State Police's training school at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock.

The class of certified officers, meaning they all have law enforcement backgrounds, was the largest produced by the state police since 1977 and brought the total number of troopers in the state to 560.

Those 52 graduates -- including two women -- are what remain of 230 aspiring applicants and 67 recruits who started the school.

There are "a lot of firewalls" when it comes just to the screening process for being accepted into the trooper school, said Capt. Craig Teague, the assistant commander over training and recruiting for the state police.

"The hiring process is super hard," said Teague, who has been with the state police for 15 years and went through the process himself when he was 24. "It's five-and-a-half months."

First, when it comes to certified recruits, they have to be off probation with their previous department.

"They at least had to be an officer at their prior department for 18 months before they came," Teague said.

Recruits start by going through a physical training test. That's followed by a written test, a polygraph test and a background check.

"Then you have an interview with a trooper panel," Teague said. "Then you go through psychological and medical screening, all these steps. It's very tough."

Then comes school.

For certified officers, it lasts 10 weeks. For those who are noncertified, it's 21 weeks.

The recruits wake up each day at 4:30 a.m., and, aside from a morning workout session and breaks for lunch and dinner, they're in classes until 8 or 9 p.m.

According to Teague, it costs about $1.5 million to put on one round of trooper school. The state police aim to have two sessions a year when the budget allows for it.

A new graduate starts off making $54,000 a year, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety's website.

The latest graduation class was "special" with its number of graduates, as a typical class is usually between 20 and 30.

Fifteen recruits didn't make it to the end of the 10 weeks.

"These [15 recruits] were all already law enforcement officers and they were leaving their agencies because they wanted to be at the highest level in law enforcement," said Cindy Murphy, spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety. "So even with that drive, that's 15 people who left their agencies that didn't make it through the process. And so I think that speaks to the results we get and the expectations."

Over the course of the 10 weeks, recruits undergo training in "the Arkansas State Police forms" of policing.

Courses include how to do paperwork, accident investigations, traffic stops and firearms training.

"The biggest one, which is a hot topic all the time with everybody, is our driving," Teague noted. "We have a very, very rigorous course. Training and driving, even for certified officer. A lot of those guys, they may be a senior county guy and they haven't driven at the speeds that we drive, and of course TVI training, threshold braking and high-speed courses."

The TVI, or "tactical vehicle intervention," is sometimes called the precision immobilization technique or PIT maneuver, and involves ramming a fleeing vehicle to spin it off the road or otherwise prevent the driver from fleeing.

In Arkansas, four times this year a driver fleeing from state police has died as a result of a crash -- making this year the deadliest year for state police pursuits since at least 2016. Three of those deaths came after a trooper used a tactical vehicle intervention to try and end the chase.

Teague said training troopers in the PIT "is one of our main focuses."

"It's not only the speed you're going, but the placement of the car, is it safe to do so?" Teague said. "So we really harped on those guys during that training, be it certified or noncertified. With the certified school, everything's more enhanced, so it's quicker."

Teague said he wishes that "every trooper would get to do a [PIT] with their [field training officer] with them. But maybe they don't. It really depends.

"If a trooper here in Troop A [located in Little Rock], when he's going through FTO program, there's a very increased chance that they would perform a [PIT] in Central Arkansas, just due to that's where a lot more people run. But you could have a trooper go down into Nevada County down in Prescott, that's where I grew up, he may not have an opportunity to perform a [PIT]. With that being said, we do reevaluate that stuff, and not that we wouldn't release him off his FTO due to him not being able to do a PIT with his FTO, but he's still certified to be able to do that."

Once the recruit is certified in the PIT and everything else needed to graduate, the officer is still not immediately left unsupervised.

The graduates will report for duty at their respective troop headquarters, one of 12 in the state. The new troopers will be placed with certified departmental field training officers. Every troop has more than one.

"For our certified officers ... we have [what's] called a fast-track program," Teague said. "The minimum they're there is five weeks for the pre-certified guy. They'll be with multiple FTOs; they're not just with one trooper in their training. They could be with three or four troopers for the five weeks, which is a good thing because different troopers offer different strengths."

Those strengths could be anything from dealing with DWIs to driving.

During this time, the graduates will take what they learned over the previous 10 weeks and use it in a "real-world application" as they have items checked off on a "training matrix."

"It's anything you can think of," Teague said. "It's driving capabilities. How well do they know Arkansas traffic and criminal code books? There are 10 codes we use on the radio, how they talk on the radio. What they look like ... we expect our troopers to look professional at all times, their brass polished, their boots polished. Their uniforms pressed, their cars immaculate, clean, everything. ... [The] FTO is really looking at that stuff."

The FTO training period culminates in a one-week "ride check."

That's when the FTO will ride along with the new trooper, but won't offer any advice or insight.

"That's a very important week," Teague said. "They're not talking. There's no 'Well, I would do this or I wouldn't do that.' Or 'Have you ever thought about maybe trying this?' The check ride is where we feel the trooper's ready to be out there on their own. And the FTO is basically sitting in the car and just evaluating and they're watching everything, but they're not giving any advice."

From his time as a recruit, Teague says the biggest change in the process of becoming a trooper is "we're a little bit more thorough now to make sure all these guys, be they certified or a noncertified guy, are seeing everything they need to see out there and ... kind of having that real-world application knowing that when they get released on their own they're 100% prepared to do their job."



