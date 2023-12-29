Big Mac in Paris

The recent lighthearted editorial about Krispy Kreme's incursion into Paris--the latest invasion of France by American fast food--brought to mind a pioneering personal adventure a half-century ago.

It was Sept. 30, 1972. Wife Marcia and I, then 29, were six months into a European odyssey in a Volkswagen camping van we'd bought at the start of April. We hadn't tasted an American hamburger in half a year.

As we neared our targeted campsite in Creteil, a suburb south of Paris, Marcia exclaimed: "Look! Golden arches!"

Sure enough, there stood a McDonald's, near a recently built shopping center. The sign beneath the arches described the eatery as a "restaurant familial." The yellowing journal that I kept on our many travels during the next five decades serves up this account of the fast-food rendezvous:

"The bill of fare was bilingual, although detailed descriptions of the food had been added in French. Added starters were beer and wine, along with the U.S. staples of hamburgers, cheeseburgers, Big Macs, fries, fish sandwiches, shakes, cola and apple fritters. The counterman spoke just a dabbling of English. And Marcia found out that there was an extra charge for the catsup."

The food "was a pretty good replica of U.S. McDonald's, the lord save us all. Another McDonald's is supposed to be opening this fall along the Champs Elysees."

Two days later, on our last evening near Paris, we opted for dinner at McDonald's before heading to the hinterlands, where the 1,001 delights of French dining still held a virtual monopoly. Marcia "tried the red wine and pronounced it palatable. Back at the campsite, she fed part of her fish sandwich to a stray cat that was hanging around."

We learned later that we indeed had patronized France's initial McDonald's. As of last month, that Gallic bastion of haute cuisine has 1,555 of them, including 73 within the boundaries of Paris. The global Americanization of palates is proceeding apace. But we can always take pride in having eaten at the very first.

As that recent editorial noted, McDonald's created the beachhead for the full-scale invasion of U.S fast food. The writer pointed out that "Krispy Kreme is not the only ugly-American company competing in the country of exquisite cuisine. Popeye's--Popeye's!--attracted huge crowds when it opened the first of its 350 planned stores recently. Wendy's is not far behind. Burger King, KFC, Starbucks, Domino's, Chipotle, Steak 'n Shake, Carl's Jr. and Five Guys have been there for a while and are rapidly expanding. As are, one might assume, French waistlines."

My own waistline has ebbed and flowed over the decades, and I have never been described as "slender." Nor do I have any innate aversion to food with an American pedigree.

On our first visit to Paris in 1970, Marcia and I ascended the Eiffel Tower elevator to the second level. The menu at the higher-up cafe included a banana split, a treat said to have been invented in Pennsylvania in 1904.

I ordered the banana split and savored it. Fifty-three years later, Marcia still relishes that whimsical dip into Americana as a source of amusement.

Jack Schnedler is the retired deputy managing editor/Features of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He has dined in more than 100 foreign lands, though not that often on hamburgers.