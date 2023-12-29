COLUMNIST: Appreciate the silence in conversations

Here is my New Year's resolution for 2024: Who doesn't need more space in their lives? Space to explore, space to be, space to accept. Space means simplicity. Space means honoring the essentials. And then, while cleaning my corner of pouches, I identified the most important space of all to preserve: The space to listen.

This would be a continuance of a long-sought goal to improve communication skills, only taking it one level higher. It's beyond the need to interrupt less or not formulate your response while others are still making their point.

Making the space to listen means suppressing a tendency to fill the space when a conversation goes silent. Since I am a good conversationalist, it's not difficult to seamlessly interject something that fits. However, we lose something in the process.

When we let the silence linger, we allow shy people to jump in. We think a little more before stating views. We demonstrate humility by acknowledging that answers aren't always quick or easy.

At its core, respecting the silent moments is about adjusting our attitude of sharing what we know and learning from others. Bodies of research have shed light on the value of letting the silence linger. There is the so-called Rule of Awkward Silence for helping to build emotional intelligence, which goes . . .

When faced with a challenging question, instead of answering, you pause and think deeply-- for 5, 10, 15 seconds or more--about how you want to answer.

This year's resolution for respecting a lingering silence seems particularly important given the times.

I like my new goal of making space for silence. It started in the simplest of ways. My new commitment to respect the silent pause in conversation is simple only on the surface. It might be my hardest resolution yet.

Jill Ebstein is the editor of the "At My Pace" series of books and the founder of Sized Right Marketing, a consulting firm. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.