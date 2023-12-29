Final member of Merrill’s Marauders

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The reputed last member of the famed American jungle fighting unit in World War II nicknamed Merrill's Marauders has died.

Russell Hamler, 99, died on Tuesday, his son Jeffrey said. He did not give a cause of death.

Hamler was the last living Marauder, according to a biography published by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in January.

Hamler had been living in the Pittsburgh area, where he was born in 1924, and enlisted in the Army at 18, according to the department's biography.

In 2022, the Marauders received the Congressional Gold Medal, Congress' highest honor. The Marauders inspired a 1962 movie called "Merrill's Marauders," and dozens of Marauders were awarded individual decorations after the war, from the Distinguished Service Cross to the Silver Star. The Army also awarded the Bronze Star to every soldier in the unit.

The soldiers spent months behind enemy lines, marching hundreds of miles through the tangled jungles and steep mountains of Burma to capture a Japanese-held airfield and open an Allied supply route between India and China.

They battled hunger and disease between firefights with Japanese forces during their secret mission, a grueling journey of roughly 1,000 miles on foot that killed almost all of them.