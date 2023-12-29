Florida copter crash leaves man dead

MIAMI -- Emergency workers in South Florida on Wednesday rescued two people, including one who later died, from a canal after their helicopter crashed.

The helicopter, a Hughes 369 aircraft, was carrying two people from Fort Myers when it crashed into a canal about 3 miles west of Miami Executive Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

Aerial video footage showed divers from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue searching the canal. The two people were sent to local hospitals in Miami, where one was in serious condition and the other had non-life-threatening injuries, CBS News Miami reported.

"Unfortunately, the male succumbed to his injuries. The female is expected to survive," Miami-Dade Police Department detective Alvaro Zabaleta told WSVN-TV.

Officials did not identify the victims nor say how they knew each other. The National Transportation Safety Board will identify the pilot of the aircraft.

According to investigators, witnesses said they saw what appeared to be a helicopter that was spinning and falling, Zabaleta said.

The FAA said it was opening an investigation and the Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide bureau is conducting a probe into the death.

Records unsealed in rioter's sentencing

A Pennsylvania man who was sentenced in secret for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot cooperated with authorities investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack and an unrelated case, according to court documents unsealed this week.

The documents provide insight into the unusual secrecy in the case of Samuel Lazar, who had been released from federal custody in September after completing his sentence in his Capitol riot case. His case remained under seal even after his release, so there was no public record of a conviction or sentence.

The records unsealed this week show that Lazar, of Ephrata, Pa., admitted to spraying a chemical irritant at police officers who were trying to defend the Capitol and to using a bullhorn to encourage other rioters to take officers' weapons as he yelled, "Let's get their guns!" He pleaded guilty to assaulting officers using a dangerous weapon and was sentenced to 30 months in prison during a sealed hearing last March.

The documents show that prosecutors asked the judge last year to sentence Lazar to a prison term below the federal guidelines range, citing Lazar's "fulsome" cooperation with the government. That included providing "valuable information" to authorities investigating the Jan. 6 attack, prosecutors said in court papers.

Southern California burn ban extended

The South Coast Air Quality Management District extended a no-burn order for much of Southern California through Thursday amid poor air quality. The agency chalks up the bad air to residents enjoying holiday fires as well as "stagnant" weather.

The burn ban, which covers most of the region from the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys to just north of Oceanside, was first put into effect on Christmas Day.

"We've seen high levels of fine particle pollution over the past few days due to stagnant weather conditions and increased emissions from wood burning due to the holiday season," the South Coast district said in a statement to The Times.

Stagnation occurs when an air mass lingers over an area, according to the National Weather Service. With little to no onshore or offshore air flow, particles from fires and other pollution, such as vehicle emissions, become concentrated in the atmosphere.

The Air Quality Management District ban prohibits the burning of wood and manufactured logs in fireplaces and outdoor wood-burning devices. Mountain communities above 3,000 feet and homes that rely on wood-burning furnaces are exempt.

Good Riddance Day finds takers in NYC

NEW YORK --People hoping to shed worries like anger issues, medical bills and other problems converged on Times Square Thursday for "Good Riddance Day," a promotional pre-New Year's Eve event that offers a chance to, at least symbolically, cast away burdens, peeves and bad memories.

"The whole world is going through this. There's lots of people going through bad experiences. Wars, inflation, life has been rough. I'm just hoping for 2024 to just give everyone a break from those terrible things," Angel Villaneuva of Washington said after watching his personal banes -- bad relationships and negative energy and experiences -- go up in smoke.

Previous iterations of "Good Riddance Day" have involved shredders and a dumpster. But this year, Magician Devonte Rosero took a grill lighter to pieces of paper on which Villaneuva and others had written down what they wanted to put behind them.

Natasha Naheir was keen to be done with college applications, school, bad hair and makeup days, and fake friends. Naheir, who was visiting from North Carolina, is excited for 2024: "There's a lot we can improve from this year," she said.

"Some people might think it's too good to be true to be hopeful or to wish for something, but I like to stay hopeful and positive," Villaneuva said.



