High school basketball roundups

BOYS

FAYETTEVILLE 79, KANSAS CITY (MO.) NORTHEAST 22 D.J. Hudson put in 13 points to carry Fayetteville (12-2) to a win in the Twelve Courts of Christmas Event in Kansas City. Rex Rusher and Xavier Brown each scored 11 points for the Bulldogs.

LA HABRA (CALIF.) 51, BENTONVILLE 50 Jayvn Williams had 17 points in a slim loss for Bentonville (9-6). Ma'aiki Dauda finished with 11 points for the Tigers.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 69, CONWAY 55 Har-Ber outscored Conway 29-19 in the fourth quarter to pull away and advance to the Gold Division championship game at the Neosho (Mo.) Holiday Classic. Jaxon Conley had 22 points for the Wildcats (13-1). Courtland Muldrew added a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while DeMarion Lee chipped in 13 and Hayden Wood 12.

MORRILTON 64, BENTONVILLE WEST 57 Morrilton outscored West 21-15 in the third quarter and moved on to the Black Division final at the Neosho (Mo.) Holiday Classic. Malik Pleasant led four Devil Dogs in double figures with 17 points, followed by B.J. Woodruff with 15 while Ty Wright and Isaiah Templeton chipped in 11 apiece. Zahir James had 14 points for the Wolverines (7-7), followed by Que Thompson with 13 and Ben Van Hecke with 12.

HUNTSVILLE 55, NEOSHO (MO.) 53 Kolby Phillips' three-pointer snapped a 48-48 tie and led Huntsville to a victory over Neosho in the Neosho (Mo.) Holiday Classic. Kobe Odgen had 18 points and Justin Jatios 14 for the Eagles (13-5), who advance to the Black Division Championship game against Oklahoma City Crooked Oak.

HARRISON 57, CARTHAGE (MO.) 48 Harrison outscored Carthage 23-13 in the second quarter and turned the tables as the Goblins won their first game in the Lendel Thomas Classic. Hayden Martin had 15 for Harrison, which used the second quarter to turn a six-point deficit into a 31-27 halftime lead, while Cole Cecil added 14 and Lucas Paul 10.

VALLEY SPRINGS 61, RURAL SPECIAL 33 Blain Robertson had 26 points to lead four Valley Springs players in double figures Thursday as the Tigers advanced in the North Arkansas College Invitational Tournament with a victory over Rural Special at Harrison. The Tigers (21-4) took over the game in the second quarter, when they broke an 8-8 tie with a 15-2 run for a 23-10 halftime lead, Valley Springs continued to pull away as it outscored Rural Special 22-10 in the third quarter for a 45-20 cushion. Logan Avery and Nate Helams each had 12 points for Valley Springs, which plays again at 8 p.m. today, while Levi Carey added 11.

BERRYVILLE 61, SHIRLEY 53 Noah Houghton had 31 points as Berryville defeated Shirley during the opening round of the CS Bank Holiday Hoops Tournament at Bobcat Arena. Dale Nagtalon added 13 points for the Bobcats.

BERGMAN 76, STRONG 53 Kaden Ponder had a double-double as Bergman jumped out to the early lead and rolled past Strong during Wednesday's opening round action at the CS Bank Holiday Hoops Tournament in Berryville. Dylan Friend led the Panthers with 19 points, while Ponder had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Sawyer Schubert missed on a double-double with 9 points and 13 rebounds, while Bryson Bauer had a team-high 12 assists.

CLINTON 76, OMAHA 59 The first and third quarters didn't favor Omaha as the Eagles fell to Clinton during the opening round of the CS Bank Holiday Hoops Tournament in Berryville. Omaha (15-8) was outscored 23-13 in the first quarter and trailed 43-33 at halftime. Briar Whitehurst led Omaha with 21 points.

BADGER CLASSIC

At Beebe

GREENBRIER 43, SEARCY 41, OT Jayden Duffy's 16 points were a team high for Searcy (5-8), which lost in overtime. Jailyn Gaines followed with 11 points for the Lions.

RONNIE BROGDON INVITATIONAL

At Highland

LINCOLN 64, MAMMOTH SPRING 62 Garet O'Dell had 18 points and Blake Rogers scored 17 points for Mammoth Spring (16-5), which lost its third game in a row.

SPRINGDALE 71, CABOT 63 Cy Bates just missed on a double-double with 21 points and 9 rebounds as Springdale defeated Cabot. Isaiah Sealy added 20 points for the Bulldogs (9-5), who led 34-24 at halftime, followed by Tyler Bell with 14 and Steven Tolson with 11.

THE NEW SCHOOL 61, MIDDLE TENNESSEE CHRISTIAN 47 Jaiden Wilson had 21 points as The New School notched its 20th win of the season. Caleb Massey added 14 points for The New School, which plays at 1:45 p.m. today against West Memphis.

GOLDFISH CLASSIC

At Lonoke

WYNNE 51, QUITMAN 45 John Weatherford (17 points) and Darran Thompson (15 points) combined to score 32 points as Wynne (1-11) won its first game of the year. Owen Brantley had 13 points, and Greyson Ealy netted 10 points for Quitman (4-12).

HOOPS FOR HUNGER

At Russellville

MILLS 75, LAMAR 32 Jaier Hardwell had 14 points, and Marshall Walls collected 13 points as Mills (6-7) blistered the Warriors. Zaylin Rowland ended with 11 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds and 4 steals, and Maziyah Curry delivered 11 points and three rebounds for the Comets. Anthony Hester and Joseph Bell both notched eight points for Mills as well.

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA HOLIDAY CLASSIC

At Mount Vernon-Enola

ROSE BUD 77, NEMO VISTA 54 Bryce Walls scored 23 points, and Brayden Reedy collected 18 points to lead Rose Bud (6-6), which evened its record. Jay Bell added 15 points, and Blake Bradley slipped in 11 points for the Ramblers. Lane Honeycutt provided 16 points, and Kaleb Freeman put in 15 points for Nemo Vista (6-15). Brody Merriman ended with 11 points.

SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 64, WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 50 Haze Hulse had 13 of his 23 points after halftime for South Side Bee Branch (11-15). Brayzden Thordenberry scored 18 points, and Cole Pennington delivered 12 points for the Hornets. Jacob Carlton's 28 points led West Side Greers Ferry (6-13). Slade Engle came up with 12 points.

ULTIMATE INVITATIONAL

At Mountain Home

FLIPPIN 68, COTTER 36 Christian Wire drilled five three-pointers and tallied 21 points total in a mercy-rule win for Flippin (16-8). Cody Downs added 14 points, including four three-pointers, for the Bobcats. David Roger's 12 points and seven rebounds paced Cotter (7-15). Ryan Benedict added 11 points.

FARMINGTON 83, PARAGOULD 30 Mason Simpson bucketed six three-pointers and finished with 19 points in a rout for Farmington (16-2). Jaxon Berry and Layne Taylor both had 13 points for the Cardinals. Kaden Calhoun led Paragould (7-7) with eight points.

MOUNTAIN HOME 47, DUMAS 43 A 25-point showing from Braiden Dewey sent Mountain Home (12-3) into today's finals. Raylen Spratt had 16 points and six rebounds for Dumas (13-3).

GIRLS

BISHOP LYNCH (TEXAS) 64, MARION 55 Alice Thackston had 17 points in a victory for Bishop Lynch (10-8) at the Sandra Meadows Classic in Duncanville, Texas. Fre Vowels scored 14 points, and Mikah Ford connected for 10 points for the Lady Friars. Jada Cheers came through with 22 points and Ny'Asia Jackson ended with 14 points for Marion (7-4).

BRENTWOOD (CALIF.) 58, VILONIA 56 Aariah Roa scored 14 points as Brentwood (7-3) fended off the Lady Eagles in the Sandra Meadows Classic in Duncanville, Texas. Jocelyn Pascual, Payton Sugar and Lev Feiman all had 12 points for the Lady Eagles, who hit 12 three-pointers. Lexie Heston scored 15 points, and Sidni Middleton added 14 points for Vilonia (7-4). Briana Burnham chipped in with nine points.

CONWAY 67, PARISH EPISCOPAL (TEXAS) 38 Alexis Cox deposited 22 points for Conway (9-4) in its opener at the Sandra Meadows Classic in Duncanville, Texas. Emerie Bohanon finished with 11 points, Traniyah Weston collected 10 points and Samyah Jordan netted nine points for the Lady Wampus Cats. Later in the day, Conway knocked off Hebron (Texas) 59-52 on the strength of a 25-point game from Cox. Mi'Raiyh Wilson and Bohanon scored 13 points each for the Lady Wampus Cats, who trailed 49-39 after three quarters.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 61, VISTA RIDGE (TEXAS) 50 Jordan Marshall finished with 17 points for Central (8-4), which had lost two of its previous three games before winning its first contest in the Sandra Meadows Classic in Duncanville, Texas. Ashlyn Kimble scored 13 points and Aven Sasser had 12 points for the Lady Tigers.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 41, McKINNEY (TEXAS) 37 Jocelyn Tate scored 13 points as North Little Rock (16-1) overcame a 13-point halftime deficit to win at the Mansfield Invitational in Mansfield, Texas. Madison Hatley had 13 points and Katie Fimple netted nine points for the Lady Charging Wildcats. In the nightcap, North Little Rock lost 53-47 to 14th-ranked Mansfield Timberview. Hatley had 23 points, and both Tate and Fimple scored nine points apiece.

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 52, AURORA (MO.) 31 Northside used an 11-2 run over the second quarter to pull away from Aurora and advance to the semifinals of the Pink and White Tournament. The top-seeded Lady Bears used the outburst to turn a four-point lead into a 25-11 halftime cushion. Erianna Gooden and Cherish Blackmon each had 12 points for the Lady Bears, who will play El Dorado Springs (Mo.) at 3:30 p.m. today on the Drury University campus in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGDALE 78, MAGNOLIA 50 Charleen Hudson had 19 points to lead four the Lady Bulldogs in double figures as they defeated Magnolia during Thursday's opening round of the Kameron Lane Invitational at Lake Hamilton. Aubri Wilson and Kaiya McCoy added 12 points apiece and Carolinda Hudson 10 for the Lady Bulldogs, who return to action with a 2 p.m. game today against Pulaski Academy.

EARLE 62, HARRISON 50 Jada Maples had 34 points to push Earle past Harrison during Thursday's opening round of the Lendel Thomas Classic in Goblin Arena. Journey Jefferson added 23 for the Lady Bulldogs, who pulled away after leading 25-22 at halftime, while Eliza Barger had 21 and Brooklyn Mitchell 11 for Harrison.

BERGMAN 63, SHIRLEY 15 Bergman held Shirley to just four points in the first half and cruised to an opening-round victory Wednesday during the CS Bank Holiday Hoops Tournament in Berryville. Ruby Trammell led the Lady Panthers with 13 points while Kiersten Lowrey added 12.

CLINTON 71, OMAHA 25 Clinton bolted to an early 23-9 lead and defeated Omaha during Wednesday's first round of the CS Bank Holiday Hoops Classic in Berryville. Remington Crouch had 14 points for Omaha (7-12), which trailed 47-14 at halftime.

ARKADELPHIA 48, GREEN FOREST 39 Arkadelphia outscored Green Forest 16-8 in the third quarter and went on to win at Berryville. The Lady Badgers snapped a 21-21 halftime deadlock with their decisive run. Alivia Norris had 18 for Green Forest.

GOLDFISH CLASSIC

At Lonoke

QUITMAN 62, RIVERVIEW 16 Lexi Hobbs' 21 points were enough for Quitman (14-3). Lily Kennedy powered in eight points for the Lady Bulldogs. Makaiya Minner led Riverview (1-8) with seven points.

HOOPS FOR HUNGER

At Russellville

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 64, LAMAR 55 Jazmine McCarter poured in 16 points for Har-Ber (8-5), which held off the Lady Warriors. Makenlie Campbell scored 13 points and Madisen Campbell mustered up 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Lady Wildcats. Delaney Roller had nine points as well for Har-Ber.

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA HOLIDAY CLASSIC

At Mount Vernon-Enola

SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 54, NEMO VISTA 25 Chaning Thorn had 14 points to send South Side Bee Branch (8-15) to a 29-point thrashing of the Lady Red Hawks. Laceigh Duncan scored 11 points, Maggie Bradford had 10 points, and Aubrey Lankford dropped nine points for the Lady Hornets, who went on a 24-3 run in the third quarter. Isabella DeSalvo scored eight points for Nemo Vista (4-15).

WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 66, ROSE BUD 43 Lainee Gentry's 19 points paced West Side Greers Ferry (5-13) past the Lady Ramblers. Sam Corpier had 14 points, and Mandy Smith totaled 11 points for the Lady Eagles. Taylor Wilhite led Rose Bud (0-12) with 19 points while Finley Marlin compiled 11 points.

CONCORD 54, CONWAY CHRISTIAN 43 Kately Cornett put up 12 of her 21 points in the first two quarters as Concord (19-2) moved to today's title game. Ashlyn Cossey finished with 14 points for the Lady Pirates. Conley Gibson was tops for Conway Christian (8-8) with 14 points. Ashlyn Kinley scored nine points for the Lady Eagles.

NORTHARK TOURNAMENT

At Harrison

NORFORK 69, ALPENA 28 Keely Blanchard's 27 points drove Norfork (17-1) to a blowout. Liza Shaddy had 19 points for the Lady Panthers. Laini Block had 11 points for Alpena (7-11).

ULTIMATE INVITATIONAL

At Mountain Home

MAMMOTH SPRING 49, SALEM 47 Adrianna Corbett's 17 points sparked Mammoth Spring (19-4) past the defending Class 3A state champions. Brynn Washam added 14 points for the Lady Bears. Callie Hall scored 14 points, and Olivia Dockins notched 12 points for Salem (10-5).

FLIPPIN 38, PARAGOULD 23 Ally Hodges supplied a team-high 15 points in victory for Flippin (8-7). Marcee Benedict had nine points and six rebounds, and Kenna Greenhaw tallied eight points and seven rebounds for the Lady Bobcats. Reese Roleson finished with eight points for Paragould (1-13).

FARMINGTON 60, CABOT 55 Marin Adams' 17 points piloted Farmington (18-1), which staved off the Lady Panthers to advance to the championship game. Zoey Bershers scored 15 points, and Reese Shirey claimed 14 points for the Lady Cardinals. Abby Grace Cunningham notched a game-high 24 points for Cabot (16-2). Jenna Cook added 15 points.

LARRY RAY MEMORIAL

At Jessieville

DANVILLE 37, MAGNET COVE 33 Presley Morris finished with 12 points for Danville (9-7) as it knocked off the Lady Panthers. Bailey Ramthun had 16 points to lead Magnet Cove (0-14).