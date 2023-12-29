Hogs, Seahawks rely on high scoring from bench

FAYETTEVILLE -- There should be no shortage of bench points when the University of Arkansas basketball team plays North Carolina-Wilmington at 4 p.m. Saturday at Walton Arena.

Arkansas (8-4) scored 62 bench points, including a combined 43 by Tramon Mark and Khalif Battle, in its previous game, a 83-73 victory over Abilene Christian on Dec. 21.

It matched the most bench points in Eric Musselman's five seasons as the Razorbacks' coach -- along with the 62 they scored in beating Mississippi Valley State 142-62 in the 2020-21 opener -- and raised their average to 37.8 per game to rank No. 7 nationally.

But UNCW (9-2) can top Arkansas and the rest of the nation when it comes to scoring by reserves.

The Seahawks rank No.1 in bench points with an average of 40.8 per game.

When UNCW won 80-73 at Kentucky on Dec. 2, the Seahawks outscored the Wildcats 46-5 in bench points, led by 27 from 6-7 junior Trazarien White and 11 from 6-2 senior KJ Jenkins.

White is averaging a team-high 19.3 points and 26.3 minutes and has played off the bench in 7 of UNCW's 11 games. Jenkins is averaging 10.0 points in 20.1 minutes and also has played 7 of 11 games off the bench. Nick Farrar, a 6-7 senior, has played off the bench in every game for the Seahawks and is averaging 7.1 points.

"The team that is coming into Bud Walton on Saturday uses their bench and is as deep as any team that we've played all year," Musselman said. "And probably as deep as any team we will play all season long, and uses their bench as effectively as any team that we've played all season and certainly anybody that we will play."

The Seahawks substituted an entirely new lineup four times against the Wildcats.

UNGW Coach Takayo Siddle put in five new players at the 16.48, 12:23 and 10:42 marks of the first half and the 16:56 mark of the second half.

"They do hockey-line sub five at a time," Musselman said. "That's coming at you."

The Razorbacks' bench can come hard at opponents as well led by Mark and Battle. The two average a combined 32.2 points.

"Those two guys scoring off the bench, those numbers are insane," Musselman said. "Our bench plus-minus has been great, especially of late.

"But having said that, we've got to put everything together through 40 minutes and we've got to figure out a way to generate more wins."

Mark, a 6-6 junior who transferred from Houston and started his first seven games as a Razorback, is averaging a team-high 16.9 points with a career-best 34 against North Carolina in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Mark suffered back, hip and groin injuries when he took a hard fall with 1:12 left in the Tar Heels' 87-72 victory over the Razorbacks. He sat out the following game when Arkansas beat Duke 80-75.

Led by 21 points from Battle, 9 from freshman guard Layden Blocker and 6 from senior forward Makhi Mitchell, the Razorbacks outscored the Blue Devils 36-5 in bench points.

Mark has played three of the previous four games off the bench, including 35 minutes against Abilene Christian when he scored 25 points.

After starting all 37 games at Houston, which was ranked No. 1 for seven weeks throughout the season, Mark said he has no problem coming off the bench.

"It's fine with me," Mark said. "I want to come in and play my minutes, play hard and do what's needed for the team to win.

"Whether I start or not, it's all about how you play your minutes."

Mark is averaging 30.1 minutes, second on the team behind senior guard Davonte Davis' 31.

"T-Mark's a starter," said Battle, who scored 18 points against Abilene Christian. "We all on the team look at him as a starter."

Battle, a 6-5 senior transfer from Temple, has come off the bench in every game at Arkansas, but he's averaging 15.3 points to rank second on the team and is fourth in minutes played at 24.8 per game.

Being a sixth man comes naturally to Battle, who in 69 games at Butler and Temple the previous three seasons had 19 starts. Last season he averaged 17.9 points in 32.2 minutes, playing 27 of 35 games off the bench.

"To have both me and T-Mark coming off the bench, compared to the rest of the country, is kind of a cheat code to have," Battle said. "We've got two really, really dynamic playmakers and scorers off the bench. You don't see that kind of firepower off the bench for most teams."

Having some firepower in reserve on offense is a trait Musselman likes in his teams.

Guard JD Notae was the SEC's Sixth Man of the Year when he averaged 12.8 points for the Razorbacks during the 2020-21 season, playing 31 of 32 games off the bench.

Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile, who has started every game this season, averaged 11.8 points and 6.0 rebounds off the bench in the first nine games a year ago before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

"It's really comforting to look down the bench and be able to have a go-to scorer," Musselman said. "If you just start your [top] five scorers ... and then you get down in a game, it puts you in a dilemma."

Musselman said "there's beauty" to having a proven scorer ready to give a team a boost off the bench. He mentioned Bobby Jones, who playing for the Philadelphia 76ers won the NBA's first Sixth of the Year award during the 1982-83 season.

Corliss Williamson, an All-American forward for the Razorbacks' 1994 national championship and 1995 runner-up teams, was the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year during the 2001-02 season with the Detroit Pistons.

Eric Ferguson was Arkansas' first SEC Sixth Man of the Year winner during the 2005-06 season.

Battle figures to be a leading contender for the award this season and could get competition from Mark if he keeps playing off the bench.

Mark and Battle scored 17 and 14 points, respectively, in the second half against Abilene Christian to help the Razorbacks rally from a 37-28 deficit.

Mark finished the game 9 of 14 from the field, 2 of 2 on three-pointers and 5 of 6 on free throws. Battle hit 5 of 6 shots, including 3 of 4 three-pointers, and was 5 of 6 on free throws.

"Me and K.B., we talk about how we're going to come into the game and do what we need to do to help us win," Mark said. "[Against Abilene Christian] it was a mindset of coming out and playing harder. Just attacking their defense.

"They didn't have a lot of shot blockers in the paint, so you saw me and K.B. get into the lane a lot and make some layups. We made some threes, too, and got the free throw line.

"We got other guys involved. That's what we want to do every game when we come in."

That mindset figures to come in especially handy against UNCW and its bench scoring.