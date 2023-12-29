Kathleen Wilson, a Minnesota woman, sued her dentist, Dr. Kevin Molldrem of Eden Prairie, Minn., for causing significant injuries with negligent treatment after receiving four root canals, eight dental crowns and 20 fillings in one visit that didn't address her dental health.

Artyom Kamardin, a Russian poet who was arrested after reading anti-war poems in Moscow in September 2022, was given a 7-year prison sentence in line with a Kremlin crackdown on dissent as the Ukraine war progresses.

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, the 70-year-old vice chair of the board of L'Oreal, became the first woman to amass a $100 billion fortune according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as her wealth jumped to $100.2 billion on Thursday.

Joe Gow, a former University of Wisconsin-La Crosse chancellor, said that the school's regents were "overreacting. They're certainly not adhering to their own commitment to free speech," after they fired him as a result of Gow and his wife producing and appearing in pornographic videos.

Jesse Furman, a judge with the Southern District Court of New York, said Alibaba must face a lawsuit by a U.S. toymaker, Kelly Toys Holdings, that alleges the Chinese online platform has been used to sell counterfeit Squishmallows.

Anastasia Ivleeva, a Russian actress and TV presenter, fueled nationwide backlash after she hosted a party at a Moscow nightclub with an "almost naked" dress code, leading to apologies from those in attendance and a class-action lawsuit being filed for moral damage from viewing party photos.

Tony Chung, a 22-year-old pro-democracy activist from Hong Kong, said in a statement that "we shouldn't be the ones leaving," as he became the latest activist to seek asylum away from the country, using the excuse of a vacation trip to Okinawa to flee before arriving in Britain.

Shakira said she was "honored and moved by this incredible recognition in my Barranquilla," after her Colombia hometown revealed a 21-foot-tall tribute statue on the city's waterfront.

Brad Hanson, a wildlife biologist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, called it "really, really good news," when researchers for the Center for Whale Research announced they spotted a new calf with a pod of endangered southern resident orcas.