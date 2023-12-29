It’s a wonderful tradition

Our kids went in together and got me and my wife a new TV called "The Frame" for Christmas this year. The slim, wood-bezeled device doubles as a Smart TV for 4K streaming and also as a picture frame capable of displaying digital art masterpieces or family photos.

It's destined to hang in my library, which was my father's library 40-plus years ago.

That's a blessing built on a blessing: My moments spent there now are meshed with my memories from then. Decades ago, this same room is where I watched--and learned to love and appreciate--classic holiday films with my parents.

My favorite of those old movies is "It's a Wonderful Life," and I remember it being broadcast back in those days by a Memphis station as the late show on New Year's Eve.

"It's a Wonderful Life" was budgeted, cast, promoted and expected to be a big hit in 1946. Director Frank Capra was riding high from pre-war blockbusters "It Happened One Night" (the first of only three movies to ever win all five major Academy Awards) and "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington."

Based on a short story called "The Greatest Gift," the movie was going to be his first post-war picture and the first release for Liberty Films, his newly formed production company.

It had a $3.7 million budget (equivalent to $53 million today), and A-list actor and decorated World War II hero James Stewart cast in the leading role.

Unfortunately, while not a total flop in ticket sales--the motion picture placed 26th out of 400 feature films released--the movie's $3.3 million in box-office revenues fell well short of its break-even mark. And despite five Oscar nominations, "It's a Wonderful Life" won only a noncompetitive one: a minor technical award for the new fake snow technology Capra's team devised.

The film began a descent into obscurity in the early days of television, sold off to distributor companies mainly handling B-movies. By the time its initial copyright approached renewal application after 28 years, "It's a Wonderful Life" was the furthest thing from a household name among movies.

But that's when the film got, luckily and ironically, its own greatest gift. A clerical error caused the copyright to not be renewed, which resulted in small local TV stations across the country discovering that "It's a Wonderful Life" was suddenly in the public domain. That meant it could be shown without paying royalties, and consequently, for 20 years after the copyright expired in 1974, they wore out the airwaves rerunning it.

Across the country, new generations of TV viewers and families got introduced and intimately acquainted with the story of desperate and near-suicidal George Bailey and his guardian angel Clarence Odbody, AS2 (angel, second class, having not yet earned his wings), who helps George restore his faith by letting him see what the world would be like if he'd never been born.

This year I'll be seated in the same book-lined chamber where I watched it with Dad, re-watching it as a father and grandfather myself, soaking up its wonderful life lessons and inspirations.

George constantly makes personal sacrifices for others, seeking what's best for them, rather than for himself.

He sees that the most bountiful blessings often come disguised as failed plans.

"Every man's life touches so many other lives," clockmaker Clarence reminds us all.

George learns to not worry about keeping up with the Sam Wainwrights. He refuses to ascribe blame when Uncle Billy misplaces an $8,000 deposit ($126,000 today), and instead assumes responsibility.

Even though Old Man Potter gets away with stealing the Building & Loan money, that larceny backfires and leaves him foiled in his effort to ruin George.

Most of all, George Bailey realizes just how blessed his life really is, regardless of its current troubled circumstances.

By the time sibling Harry (whose life George saved as a child) raises a toast "to my big brother George, the richest man in town," the movie's emotional tipping point will involuntarily trigger most tear ducts--whether you're seeing the final scene for the first time, or the 50th.

I shudder to think what holiday cinema would be like if "It's a Wonderful Life" had never been made.

No Bedford Falls, or Gower's Drugstore, or shabby little building and loan office. No Mary Hatch, no dilapidated old Granville house fated for her stone-thrown wish of home. No Mr. Welch, no knuckle sandwich in answer to a prayer. No Clarence, no jumping in the freezing river to save George. No Zuzu's petals. No Nick at the cash register giving out wings.

No sobbing "I want to live again" plea from a humbly reformed George.

No "Merry Christmas, Mr. Potter!" No Henry F. Potter reply: "and Happy New Year to you, in jail!"

No Mr. Martini busting the "juke-a-box," no Bert the cop playing "Auld Lang Syne" on accordion. No tinkling bell when Clarence finally earns his wings and first-class angelship.

Named by its director and leading stars as their favorite film, it still bears that distinction for millions of movie lovers as an annual holiday highlight 77 years after its release.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.