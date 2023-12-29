Cease being a bully

I find the attitude of the governor and attorney general rather hard-nosed and not at all in the spirit of cooperation within the state departments. I have worked in the jails as an officer and let me tell you, you don't want to be understaffed to supervise inmates.

Just telling the Board of Corrections to place beds and move more inmates in is just crazy. These inmates can be very violent, and being understaffed to handle the situation is suicide. Let the governor and attorney general go and spend a few nights in the jails to see just how safe they feel.

Corrections is a very demanding job and dangerous to boot. I stand with the Department of Corrections in telling the governor to slow down and quit changing laws just so you can have the power to do exactly what you want. Every citizen in this state is dependent on your actions, and being a bully to get the things you want is not the approach which will have long-term positive effects for the people of this state.

WILLIAM WYATT

Cabot

Power of the purse

There is no reason for Sarah Sanders to be fighting with the prison board over increasing beds in the prisons. She keeps saying this is an emergency and that Democrats are blocking her to keep criminals from going to prison.

The actual problem, according to the prison board, is lack of funds to hire the staff needed to keep the prison secure if there is an increased population. That is a credible argument.

If the problem is the need for more money to hire staff, and we know Arkansas has a surplus, give them the money. That means it is a Republican problem because the governor and the Legislature have the power of the purse and they are Republicans. If it is an emergency, call a special session and allocate the money, or do it however it needs to be done. There is no need for lawsuits, or trying to usurp someone else's power. Just use your own.

SALLY MAYS

Roland

Our votes don't count

I can't understand, in the 21st century, why my vote for president doesn't count for anything. How in the world can a candidate win the election by millions of votes and still not win? Can the GOP only win an election by using 18th century rules? What a sham.

Do away with the Electoral College and make the presidential election like every other election in our country. Whoever gets the most votes wins!

JOE SEAMAN

Lakeview