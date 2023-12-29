LRCA’s Rogers scores 25 in 2nd half

Whitley Rogers paved the way for the Little Rock Christian Lady Warriors with a sizzling second-half performance to defeat the Rogers Mounties 60-56 in the second round of the Little Rock Christian Holiday Classic on Thursday afternoon.

Rogers scored 25 in the second half and kept the Warriors (8-6) in contention. After she fouled out with LRCA leading 58-54 with 26.6 seconds left, it was freshman Adaline Calva who stepped up.

A pair of free throws by Kiara Owens trimmed the margin to 58-56, but Calva caught the inbounds ball and raced into the front court where she was fouled with 19.8 second remaining. Calva, who missed a pair of free throws in the second half, hit both free shots to provide the Warriors with a more comfortable cushion in the closing seconds.

The free throws were Calva's only points.

"We had a freshman stepping up in that situation,'' LRCA Coach Ronald Rogers said. "That was her first time to be in that kind of situation. For her to step up like that, she is just growing and you can see it."

But it was Whitley Rogers, who finished with 35 points and hit four three-pointers in the second half, that brought the Warriors back from a 26-20 halftime deficit.

"She caught fire,'' Ronald Rogers said. "The main thing we were trying to get her to understand was to slow down. Slow down and see what they are doing and use your vision and you've got people who can knock down a shot. If they collapse on you kick it and if they don't then go score. Just keep it simple but she got hot."

Two baskets and an assist to Ella Watson on a three-pointer by Whitley Rogers gave the Warriors a quick 27-26 lead to start the second half. Rogers rallied for a 31-27 lead, and it was 33-30 when LRCA went on a 7-0 run to regain the lead.

On a possession in the second half where Rogers got three offensive rebounds, Kiara Owens finally scored and evened the score at 45-45 with 6:57 to play.

The Warriors answered with a three-point play and a three-point shot from Whitley Rogers to grab a lead they would never lose. Rogers got as close as two points three times in the final 1:36.

Aside from Rogers' 35, Watson and Berkley McNay had nine each.

Cate Jackson led a balanced Rogers' attack with 12 points. Brooklyn Owens added 11 and Kiara Owens 10.

LRCA, which used just six players in the contest, will face Nashville, a 71-59 winner over Oxford (Miss.) Lafayette in the other semifinal, at 4 p.m. in the title game today. The Warriors lost 72-50 to the Scrappers last month.

Rogers will face Lafayette at 2:30 in the third-place game.

NASHVILLE 71, LAFAYETTE (MISS.) 59

The Scrappers, who have been in the Class 4A title game the last two seasons, trailed the Mississippi team 17-12 after one quarter but outscored them 48-20 over the second and third to win.

Shalyn Lyle led with 34 points and Jessie Lyle chipped in 20 for the Scrappers (9-4). Tashika Carothers scored 12.

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 40, EL DORADO 35

Kristin Johnson scored 12 to lead the Patriots while Naomi Sharrley and Aimiya Godsby had nine each.

Kennedi Flowers led the Wildcats with nine points and Makhiya Tillis had eight.

Parkview will play Bryant at 1 p.m. in the fifth-place game.