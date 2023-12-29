Man found dead of gunshot wounds in car

A 31-year-old man was found shot to death early Thursday, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Just after midnight, officers went to the area of 313 E. 21st Ave. because there had been gunfire reported.

A caller told dispatchers that there was a car with the windows shot out in the area and possibly a person in the car. When officers arrived, they found the car parked just off of 21st Avenue.

The car was occupied by a man, later identified as 31-year-old Zeavon Irby. Irby had suffered apparent gunshot wounds and was unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead at the scene by a representative of the Jefferson County coroner's office, according to police.

This is Pine Bluff's 28th homicide for 2023.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the detective office tip line at (870) 730-2106, the detective office at (870) 730-2090, or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.