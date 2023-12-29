Names and Faces

Comedian Kevin Hart elected to sue his former assistant, Miesha Shakes, and youtuber Tasha K -- whose legal name is Latasha Kebe -- after Kebe hosted Shakes for a tell-all interview about Hart. Hart sued the two and Kebe's Company, Kebe Studios LLC for defamation, civil extortion, breach of contract and invasion of privacy. A preview to the interview was posted this week on Tasha K's Instagram, with the edited caption reading "We never accused him of impregnating another woman.. it was only cheating!!" While Hart's legal team claims Shakes violated a 2022 nondisclosure agreement, Shakes said in the interview that there were "loopholes" in the NDA which meant she wouldn't face legal ramifications for her words. The allegations from Hart's legal team also say that the interview included "false and defamatory statements regarding Hart and certain legal disputes in which he had been involved." The filing also says that Hart is alleging someone affiliated with Kebe informed his representatives that the then-unreleased interview included claims which could harm Hart's reputation. The affiliate included that the interview would be published "unless Hart paid a ransom of $250,000."

Grammy-winning artist Cher filed for a conservatorship to take over the finances of her son Elijab Blue Allman, according to court documents that were filed on Wednesday. She alleges that Allman, 47, is "substantially unable to manage his own financial resources due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues," according to documents filed per TMZ. Cher is trying to seek control over Allman's finances despite his estranged wife, Marieangela King, trying to stay around his finances. According to People, documents allege that King is not fit to serve as a conservator for Allman due to the couple's "tumultuous relationship (that) has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises." Allman is currently entitled to any finances from a trust set up by his father, Gregg Allman, who died in 2017. Cher has said she is concerned that any money given to her son may be "immediately spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself and putting Elijah's life at risk." Court documents were sealed late Wednesday afternoon, preventing any further review by the Los Angeles Times.