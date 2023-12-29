BASKETBALL

Shannon charged with rape

Illinois has suspended basketball player Terrence Shannon Jr. after he was charged with rape for an alleged incident that happened when the football team played at Kansas in September. The school suspended Shannon from "all team activities, effective immediately," a day after the Douglas (Kan.) County District Attorney issued a warrant for his arrest. Chicago-area attorney Mark Sutter says Shannon is "innocent." Prosecutors in Douglas County charged Shannon on Dec. 5 with rape or an alternative count of sexual battery. The complaint says the accuser was born in 2005. The alleged incident happened when Shannon attended Illinois' football game at Kansas on Sept. 8.

Pistons match longest streak

Hoping to avoid a 28th straight loss that would match the longest losing streak in NBA history, the Detroit Pistons forced overtime against the league-best Celtics on Thursday night before Boston recovered to win 128-122. Despite making it to overtime for the first time in the skid, Detroit matched the "Trust the Process" Philadelphia 76ers with 28 consecutive losses. The Pistons need a victory at home against Toronto on Saturday night to avoid breaking the record. Detroit opened a season-high 21-point lead in the first half only to trail 106-100 in the final 2 minutes of regulation. Jaden Ivey scored six straight points to erase the deficit, then Bojan Bogdanovic made a putback with 4.6 seconds left to send it to OT. But Derrick White scored 10 of his 23 points in the extra period and Kristaps Porzingis had six in the overtime -- dunking after a full-court pass from Jayson Tatum and then sinking a pair of free throws to make it 125-117. Porzingis had 35 points. Tatum had 31 points 10 assists for Boston, which won its fourth straight and its ninth in the last 10 games.

BASEBALL

Franco fails to appear

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco failed to show up for a meeting with a prosecutor who is investigating him for an alleged relationship with a minor. Prosecutor Olga Dina Llaverias says the investigation will continue regardless of Franco's no-show. She waited for the All-Star player and his lawyers at her office, but they didn't appear. Dominican prosecutors and police showed up on Tuesday at a Franco property in Bani, his hometown about 37 miles southwest of Santo Domingo. They did not find the 22-year-old player to request he appeared for testimony.

4-time Gold Golver retires

Andrelton Simmons, a four-time Gold Glove-winning shortstop during his 11 years in the majors, has decided to retire. The 34-year-old Simmons made the announcement via an Instagram post from his agency, ISE Baseball. Simmons was selected by Atlanta in the second round of the 2010 amateur draft. The Curacao native made his big league debut with the Braves in 2012. Simmons is a .263 hitter with 70 home runs and 444 RBI in 1,226 career games, also playing for the Los Angeles Angels, Minnesota Twins and Chicago Cubs. He made his last major league appearance with Chicago in July 2022.

Kiermaier stays with Toronto

Gold Glove-winning center fielder Kevin Kiermaier is staying in Toronto, agreeing to a $10.5 million, one-year contract. The team announced the contract. The Blue Jays also have Daulton Varsho and George Springer in their outfield. The 33-year-old Kiermaier hit .265 with eight home runs and 36 RBI in 129 games in his first season with Toronto. He also won his fourth Gold Glove. Kiermaier was selected by Tampa Bay in the 31st round of the 2010 amateur draft. He played for the Rays for 10 years before they declined his $13 million option for 2023. He then signed a $9 million, one-year contract with the Blue Jays.

Reds re-sign reliever Farmer

The Cincinnati Reds have brought back Buck Farmer, signing the reliever to a $2.25 million, one-year contract. Farmer became a free agent after he went 4-5 with three saves and a 4.20 ERA in 71 appearances for Cincinnati this year. The right-hander had a 2-2 record with two saves and a 3.83 ERA in 44 games in 2022 in his first season with the Reds.

FOOTBALL

Miller refutes abuse claims

Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller has disputed the allegations that he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend, calling them "100 percent false" and "blown out of proportion." Miller addressed the media on Thursday for the first time since turning himself into police in suburban Dallas on Nov. 30. Miller indicated something happened between him and his girlfriend, but stressed it did not approach what he is alleged of doing. The 34-year-old Miller was charged by police with third-degree felony assault of a pregnant woman, which is punishable by 2 to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He is free after posting a $5,000 bond. The woman and Miller have been in a relationship for seven years and have two other children together. Prosecutors have yet to file charges against Miller, according to Judge Steven Autry, the chief magistrate judge in Dallas County. The Dallas County District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to phone calls and emailed questions about the status of Miller's case.

Vikings turn to Hall

The Minnesota Vikings have switched starting quarterbacks for the fourth time in nine weeks. They're handing the offense again to rookie Jaren Hall with two must-win games left for making the playoffs. Coach Kevin O'Connell announced that Hall will start against Green Bay. He benched Nick Mullens after his six interceptions in two games doomed the Vikings to defeat despite passing for 714 yards. Mullens was picked off four times last week against Detroit in a 30-24 loss.

HOCKEY

Capitals sign Bear

The Washington Capitals have signed defenseman Ethan Bear to a two-year contract. The deal is worth a pro-rated $4.125 million and carries a salary cap hit of $2.0625 million for the rest of this season and the 2024-25 season. Bear is coming off shoulder surgery after being injured playing for Canada at the world championships last spring. The 26-year-old gives Washington additional depth on the blue line. Bear is joining his fourth NHL organization after starting with Edmonton and playing one-season stints with Carolina and Vancouver.