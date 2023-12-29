Other Days

100 years ago

Dec. 29, 1923

FORT SMITH --Three city ambulances have left for Alma, Crawford County, 15 miles north of Fort Smith, where four men were burned when a gas well of the Industrial Oil and Gas Company exploded late last night. Three physicians accompany the ambulances. ... The blaze from the burning well, which was fired by the terrific blast, is shooting perhaps 700 feet into the air and is visible for more than 20 miles. The well is at the head of Alma's main street and was believed to have been ignited from high tension electrical wires overhead.

50 years ago

Dec. 29, 1973

Little Rock Patrolman David Gocke, assigned to a robbery stakeout in a rear room at the Target Liquor Store at 2401 High Street, left his post about two minutes before the store was to close Thursday night. Suddenly, three men burst into the store and robbed the officer and three other persons. The Police Department Friday cited Gocke with dereliction of duty in connection with the incident and relieved him of duty. Gocke will have a disciplinary hearing later.

25 years ago

Dec. 29, 1998

Two years ago, many parents did whatever it took to obtain a bright red ball of fuzz that giggled when tickled and made children smile when found wrapped under the Christmas tree. This holiday season, Tickle Me Elmo was deposed by a cone-shaped, bug-eyed, pointy-eared, beaked, furry, Gremlinlike creature with a tuft of hair on top of its head -- a Furby. ... "Furby, Will trade for a car, big-screen TV or computer printer," read one classified ad in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Dec. 10. ... Most of the ads running in mid-December wanted cold, hard cash for the Furbys. Prices ranged from $75 to $300, with about half asking for between $100 and $150, and the rest seeking between $150 and $200.

10 years ago

Dec. 29, 2013

CONWAY -- In 2009, Arkansas legislators voted to ban smoking on state-supported college campuses, or at least most people thought they did. But more than four years later, electronic cigarettes, which are also called e-cigarettes, are still legal and permitted on some of the state's four-year campuses. The reason lies in the definitions in the legislative ban, the Arkansas Clean Air on Campus Act of 2009. Those definitions, written before battery-operated e-cigarettes were as common as they are today, effectively limit the smoking ban to tobacco products. The catch: Electronic cigarettes contain nicotine but not tobacco. Schools that say they do not have an e-cigarette ban include the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, the University of Arkansas at Monticello, Arkansas Tech University in Russellville and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. However, like some other places around the country, UCA, UAM and UAPB are now looking to ban the electronic devices.