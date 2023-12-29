OTHERS SAY: This is defending democracy?

First, let's consider what the Colorado high court ruling on Donald Trump's ballot eligibility doesn't do.

It doesn't, at this point, upend his election chances. Trump lost Colorado in both 2016 and 2020. If he is again the GOP nominee in 2024, he's a long shot to claim the state's electoral votes, whether he's on the ballot or not.

It also doesn't acknowledge that efforts by left-wing activists to keep Trump off the ballot in a handful of other states have failed in the courts. The Colorado decision is the outlier, and the U.S. Supreme Court must now decide the issue.

That said, it's astounding that Democrats who chant about Trump being a danger to "democracy" would go to such anti-democratic lengths to keep American voters from making their own choices. What does that say about their actual devotion to democracy--or their confidence in President Joe Biden, for that matter?

Reasonable people can disagree on the nuances of the 14th Amendment's insurrection clause. But the four justices of the Colorado Supreme Court who concluded that Trump is ineligible to run for the presidency because he "engaged in insurrection or rebellion against" the United States give woefully short shrift to constitutional protections such as due process.

Trump has not been found guilty in a court of law of engaging in an insurrection--nor has he been charged with such.