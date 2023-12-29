Prime Video date

set for ads to start

Amazon Prime Video users will see ads during movies and TV shows starting next month.

Prime will include ads beginning on Jan. 29, the company said in an email to U.S. members this week, setting a date for an announcement it made back in September. Prime members who want to keep their movies and TV shows ad-free will have to pay an additional $2.99 per month.

Amazon is also planning to include advertisements in its Prime service in the United Kingdom and other European countries, as well as Canada, Mexico and Australia next year.

The tech giant follows other major streamers -- such as Netflix and Disney -- that have embraced a dual model that allows them to earn revenue from ads and also offer subscribers the option to opt out with a higher fee.

Amazon said in its email that it will "aim to have meaningfully fewer ads" than traditional TV and other streaming providers.

The ads, the company said, "will allow us to continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time."

-- The Associated Press

Hazards spark recall

of BlendJet blenders

BlendJet is recalling about 4.8 million of its portable blenders over laceration and fire hazards after receiving dozens of reports of injuries, federal regulators said Thursday.

BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders can overheat or catch fire, according to a notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, and their blender blades can break off during use.

There have been 329 reports of blades breaking during use to date, the safety commission said, as well as 17 additional reports of overheating or fires that resulted in about $150,000 of property damage claims. The company has also received 49 reports of minor burn injuries and one reported laceration injury.

Regulators urged consumers to stop using the recalled blenders immediately and contact BlendJet for a free base unit replacement. To receive the replacement part, customers will need to remove and cut up the base's rubber seal and email or upload a photo using BlendJet's website.

BlendJet said in a prepared statement that the recall includes older model blenders and that BlendJet 2 blenders now available for purchase through the company's website and retail partners have updated components and are not subject to the recall.

-- The Associated Press

State index finishes

1.90 lower at 936.71

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 936.71, down 1.90 points.

Shares of Tyson Foods rose 1.6%. America's Car-Mart shares fell 3.2% and Murphy Oil Corp. shares fell 2.5%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.