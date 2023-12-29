Qatar court reduces death sentence for 8

NEW DELHI -- Qatar's Court of Appeal reduced Thursday the death sentence handed in October to eight retired Indian navy officers on spy charges, the Indian foreign ministry said.

Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a statement the detailed verdict has not been received yet. "We are in close touch with the legal team as well as family members to decide on the next steps," he said.

India's ambassador to Qatar and other officials were present in the Qatari court along with the family members and New Delhi will continue providing consular and legal assistance, Bagchi said. "We will also continue to take up the matter with the Qatari authorities," he said.

Qatari authorities provided New Delhi consular access to the eight Indian nationals during their trial.

Bagchi said no further comment was possible due to the confidential and sensitive nature of the case.

The eight were charged with spying while working at Al Dahra, a consulting company in the oil-rich Gulf state that advises the Qatari government on submarine acquisitions, according to Indian media reports.

Bulgaria, Romania to join visa-free zone

SOFIA, Bulgaria -- Bulgaria and Romania have received permission to join Europe's passport- and visa-free Schengen Area, starting in March, the governments of the two countries said.

The move initially will apply only to travelers arriving by air and sea, while Austria has committed to continuing negotiations over the need for border checks when crossing from the two countries by land, Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov told reporters on Thursday.

Austria previously blocked Bulgaria's and Romania's entry into the Schengen Area over concerns about illegal immigration but reached an agreement in principle with the two fellow European Union members.

"Negotiations with Austria will be combined with substantial support from the European Commission to protect the EU's external borders with Turkey and Serbia in order to reduce the flow of illegal migrants to Europe," Denkov added.

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu confirmed the admission of his country into the border-free travel zone.

"We have a political agreement on this!" Ciolacu said in a post on Facebook. "From March next year, Romanians will enjoy the benefits of the Schengen Area by air and sea."

The Schengen Area was established in 1985. Before Bulgaria and Romania's partial admission, it was composed of 23 out of the 27 EU member countries, along with Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

Venezuela to conduct drills in Caribbean

BOGOTA, Colombia -- President Nicolás Maduro ordered Venezuela's armed forces to conduct defensive exercises in the Eastern Caribbean after the United Kingdom sent a warship toward Guyana's territorial waters as the South American neighbors dispute a large border region.

In a nationally televised address on Thursday, Maduro said that 6,000 Venezuelan troops, including air and naval forces, will conduct joint operations off the nation's eastern coast -- near the border with Guyana.

Maduro described the impending arrival of British ship HMS Trent to Guyana's shores as a "threat" to his country. He argued the ship's deployment violates a recent agreement between the South American nations.

"We believe in diplomacy, in dialogue and in peace, but no one is going to threaten Venezuela," Maduro said in a room where he was accompanied by a dozen military commanders. "This is an unacceptable threat to any sovereign country in Latin America."

Venezuela and Guyana are currently involved in a border dispute over the Essequibo, a sparsely populated region the size of Florida with vast oil deposits off its shores.

The region has been under Guyana's control for decades, but in December, Venezuela relaunched its historical claim to the Essequibo through a referendum in which it asked voters in the country whether the Essequibo should be turned into a Venezuelan state.

Zambian official quits amid investigation

LUSAKA, Zambia -- Anti-corruption authorities in Zambia said they will investigate after a video posted on social media reportedly showed the foreign minister receiving piles of cash from a Chinese businessman.

Foreign Minister Stanley Kakubo resigned but denied wrongdoing and said he had stepped down because he didn't want to cause a distraction for the government. He did not deny he was in the video but said there had been "malicious claims over a business transaction between my private family business and our business partner."

"In due course, we will provide the accurate context," he said.

Kakubo said he would keep his position as a parliament member. The Zambian Anti-Corruption Commission said it would investigate the circumstances surrounding the video.

The video shows at least three men counting piles of money neatly stacked on a table, some of it in U.S. dollars and some of it in Zambian kwacha. None of the men's faces are visible, but they can be heard counting out the cash. The Chinese national has been identified as the owner of a mining company.



