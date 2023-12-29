Rutgers leans on Monangai vs. Miami

NEW YORK -- Kyle Monangai rushed for 163 yards and a touchdown to help secure Rutgers' first winning season in almost a decade with a 31-24 victory over Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday.

The Scarlet Knights (7-6) last had a winning season in 2014 when they went 8-5 in their inaugural season in the Big Ten and won the Quick Lane Bowl over North Carolina.

"I'm really happy for our team," Rutgers Coach Greg Schiano said. "I'm sure glad I'm doing it at Rutgers. It's where I'm supposed to be.

"A win here is very important. I'm really excited about where we are headed. It starts with the seniors. They have built the foundation for something special."

Monangai announced on Monday that he would return to the Scarlet Knights for his final season of eligibility, foregoing the NFL Draft and immediately elevating Rutgers' offense for 2024. The Big Ten's leading rusher (1,099 yards) is the eighth player in Rutgers history to gain at least 1,000 yards in a season.

The Scarlet Knights opened this season 6-2 but stumbled in November, losing four straight conference games by an average of 20 points.

"This is a big step for our program," said Monangai, who carried the ball 25 times. "We worked our butts off."

Miami (7-6) has dropped five straight bowl games and won just 1 of 12 dating back to 2008, with its last win coming in 2016 in the Russell Athletic Bowl against West Virginia.

Rutgers took the lead for good in the third quarter after Trevor Yeboah-Kodie blocked a Miami punt that Timmy Ward recovered in the end zone to make it 21-17. Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt scored the second of his two rushing touchdowns and Jai Patel kicked a 35-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to extend their lead to 31-17.

Hurricanes quarterback Jacurri Brown scored on a 1-yard keeper with 27 seconds to play to draw Miami within seven at 31-24 and the Hurricanes then recovered an onside kick. But the rally fell short when Miami turned the ball over on downs near midfield with 7 seconds remaining.

Brown, who hadn't taken a snap in 2023, was the only healthy scholarship quarterback on the Miami roster. Tyler Van Dyke entered the portal and transferred to Wisconsin, and Emory Williams broke his arm in Week 10 against Florida State.

Brown finished 20 of 31 passing with 181 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception. He also led the Hurricanes with 57 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns on 15 carries.

"I thought [Brown] made some big plays for us," Miami Coach Mario Cristobal said. "But give Rutgers credit. They pressured us."