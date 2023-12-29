Scores

Today at 2:47 a.m.

by Erick Taylor

High school basketball

Thursday's scores

Girls

Bishop Lynch, Texas 64, Marion 55

Bradley 44, Texarkana 36

Brentwood, Calif. 58, Vilonia 56

Carlisle 53, Marianna 29

Conway 67, Parish Episcopal, Texas 38

Conway 59, Hebron, Texas 52

Fort Smith Northside 52, Aurora, Mo. 31

Gentry 69, Billings, Mo. 28

Greenwood 72, Clever, Mo. 58

Harrisburg 49, Brinkley 36

Hermitage 52, Haynesville, Mo. 7

North Little Rock 41, McKinney, Texas 37

Boys

Fayetteville 79, Kansas City Northeast, Mo. 22

Kirby 62, Glen Rose 29

La Habra, Calif. 51, Bentonville 50

Texarkana 64, Redwater, Texas 33

Vilonia 70, McCracken County, Ky. 49

Bad Boy Mowers Ronnie Brogdon Invitational

At Highland

Tuesday's games

Maverick Division

Sloan-Hendrix 61, Charleston 49

Lincoln 64, Mammoth Spring 62

Highland 68, Cabot JV 59

Osceola 63, Melbourne 55

Outlaw Division

West Memphis 55, Nettleton 45

Springdale 71, Cabot 63

Badger Classic

At Beebe

Thursday

Girls

Nettleton 59, Harding Academy 44

Searcy 38, Brookland 35

Boys

Russellville JV 58, Hot Springs Lakeside 44 JV

Greenbrier 43, Searcy 41

Bob Denniston Classic

At Mountainburg

Girls

Mountainburg 43, Scranton 34

Camden Classic

At Camden

Boys

Fordyce 73, Camden Fairview JV 44

Commercial Bank Holiday Tournament

At Drew Central

Girls

Junction City 43, Dermott 38

Monticello 56, Crossett 24

Drew Central 60, Warren 45

Rison 50, White Hall 46

Boys

McGehee 71, Rison 23

Dermott 59, Monticello 49

CS Bank Holiday Hoops Tournament

At Berryville

Thursday

Girls

Arkadelphia 55, Clinton 49

Boys

Omaha 53, Green Forest 46

Goldfish Classic

At Lonoke

Girls

Quitman 62, Riverview 16

Melbourne 75, England 59

DeWitt 60, Southside Batesville 57, OT

Boys

Wynne 51, Quitman 45

Riverview 87, Pocahontas 33

Southside Batesville 65, DeWitt 36

Hoops for Hunger

At Russellville

Thursday

Girls

Van Buren 58, Sylvan Hills 40

Springdale Har-Ber 64, Lamar 55

Boys

Mills 75, Lamar 32

Kameron Hale Invitational

At Lake Hamilton, Pearcy

Thursday

Girls

Springdale 78, Magnolia 50

Larry Ray Memorial Tournament

At Jessieville

Girls

Danville 37, Magnet Cove 33

Perryville 42, Cutter-Morning Star 39

Jessieville 57, Central Ark. Christian 37

Boys

Perryville 47, Magnet Cove 21

Mount Ida 65, Sacred Heart 54

Cutter-Morning Star 78, Danville 51

Jessieville 44, Hector 36

Little Rock Christian Holiday Classic

At Little Rock Christian

Little Rock Parkview 40, El Dorado 35

Nashville 71, Lafayette, Miss., 59

Little Rock Christian 60, Rogers 56

Mount Vernon-Enola Classic

At Mount Vernon

Girls

South Side Bee Branch 54, Nemo Vista 25

West Side Greers Ferry 65, Rose Bud 43

Concord 54, Conway Christian 43

Boys

South Side Bee Branch 64, West Side Greers Ferry 55

Rose Bud 77, Nemo Vista 54

Northark Invitational

At Harrison

Thursday

Girls

Norfork 69, Alpena 28

Boys

Valley Springs 61, Rural Special 33

Northeast Arkansas Tournament

At Jonesboro

Girls

Marked Tree 52, Hillcrest 36

Batesville 63, Cave City 36

Riverside 70, Sloan-Hendrix 30

Greene Co. Tech 54, Walnut Ridge 39

Boys

Marked Tree 66, Corning 34

Bay 56, Crowley's Ridge 55

Ouachita Holiday Hoops

At Ouachita

Girls

Woodlawn 51, Benton Harmony Grove 40

Centerpoint 50, Spring Hill 38

Boys

Benton Harmony Grove 67, Blevins 27

Sheridan Classic

At Sheridan

Girls

Morrilton 49, Valley View 34

Sheridan 53, Alma 46, OT

Boys

Jacksonville 64, Bauxite 48

Sheridan 53, Alma 51

Sylvan Hills 63, Watson Chapel 44

Ultimate Auto Group Tournament

At Mountain Home

Girls

Mammoth Spring 49, Salem 47

Flippin 38, Paragould 23

Farmington 60, Cabot 55

Boys

Flippin 68, Cotter 36

Farmington 83, Paragould 30

Mountain Home 47, Dumas 43

Wildcat Classic

At Episcopal Collegiate

Girls

Watson Chapel 67, Mount St. Mary 27

Boys

Mayflower 58, LISA West 50