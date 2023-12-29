High school basketball
Thursday's scores
Girls
Bishop Lynch, Texas 64, Marion 55
Bradley 44, Texarkana 36
Brentwood, Calif. 58, Vilonia 56
Carlisle 53, Marianna 29
Conway 67, Parish Episcopal, Texas 38
Conway 59, Hebron, Texas 52
Fort Smith Northside 52, Aurora, Mo. 31
Gentry 69, Billings, Mo. 28
Greenwood 72, Clever, Mo. 58
Harrisburg 49, Brinkley 36
Hermitage 52, Haynesville, Mo. 7
North Little Rock 41, McKinney, Texas 37
Boys
Fayetteville 79, Kansas City Northeast, Mo. 22
Kirby 62, Glen Rose 29
La Habra, Calif. 51, Bentonville 50
Texarkana 64, Redwater, Texas 33
Vilonia 70, McCracken County, Ky. 49
Bad Boy Mowers Ronnie Brogdon Invitational
At Highland
Tuesday's games
Maverick Division
Sloan-Hendrix 61, Charleston 49
Lincoln 64, Mammoth Spring 62
Highland 68, Cabot JV 59
Osceola 63, Melbourne 55
Outlaw Division
West Memphis 55, Nettleton 45
Springdale 71, Cabot 63
Badger Classic
At Beebe
Thursday
Girls
Nettleton 59, Harding Academy 44
Searcy 38, Brookland 35
Boys
Russellville JV 58, Hot Springs Lakeside 44 JV
Greenbrier 43, Searcy 41
Bob Denniston Classic
At Mountainburg
Girls
Mountainburg 43, Scranton 34
Camden Classic
At Camden
Boys
Fordyce 73, Camden Fairview JV 44
Commercial Bank Holiday Tournament
At Drew Central
Girls
Junction City 43, Dermott 38
Monticello 56, Crossett 24
Drew Central 60, Warren 45
Rison 50, White Hall 46
Boys
McGehee 71, Rison 23
Dermott 59, Monticello 49
CS Bank Holiday Hoops Tournament
At Berryville
Thursday
Girls
Arkadelphia 55, Clinton 49
Boys
Omaha 53, Green Forest 46
Goldfish Classic
At Lonoke
Girls
Quitman 62, Riverview 16
Melbourne 75, England 59
DeWitt 60, Southside Batesville 57, OT
Boys
Wynne 51, Quitman 45
Riverview 87, Pocahontas 33
Southside Batesville 65, DeWitt 36
Hoops for Hunger
At Russellville
Thursday
Girls
Van Buren 58, Sylvan Hills 40
Springdale Har-Ber 64, Lamar 55
Boys
Mills 75, Lamar 32
Kameron Hale Invitational
At Lake Hamilton, Pearcy
Thursday
Girls
Springdale 78, Magnolia 50
Larry Ray Memorial Tournament
At Jessieville
Girls
Danville 37, Magnet Cove 33
Perryville 42, Cutter-Morning Star 39
Jessieville 57, Central Ark. Christian 37
Boys
Perryville 47, Magnet Cove 21
Mount Ida 65, Sacred Heart 54
Cutter-Morning Star 78, Danville 51
Jessieville 44, Hector 36
Little Rock Christian Holiday Classic
At Little Rock Christian
Little Rock Parkview 40, El Dorado 35
Nashville 71, Lafayette, Miss., 59
Little Rock Christian 60, Rogers 56
Mount Vernon-Enola Classic
At Mount Vernon
Girls
South Side Bee Branch 54, Nemo Vista 25
West Side Greers Ferry 65, Rose Bud 43
Concord 54, Conway Christian 43
Boys
South Side Bee Branch 64, West Side Greers Ferry 55
Rose Bud 77, Nemo Vista 54
Northark Invitational
At Harrison
Thursday
Girls
Norfork 69, Alpena 28
Boys
Valley Springs 61, Rural Special 33
Northeast Arkansas Tournament
At Jonesboro
Girls
Marked Tree 52, Hillcrest 36
Batesville 63, Cave City 36
Riverside 70, Sloan-Hendrix 30
Greene Co. Tech 54, Walnut Ridge 39
Boys
Marked Tree 66, Corning 34
Bay 56, Crowley's Ridge 55
Ouachita Holiday Hoops
At Ouachita
Girls
Woodlawn 51, Benton Harmony Grove 40
Centerpoint 50, Spring Hill 38
Boys
Benton Harmony Grove 67, Blevins 27
Sheridan Classic
At Sheridan
Girls
Morrilton 49, Valley View 34
Sheridan 53, Alma 46, OT
Boys
Jacksonville 64, Bauxite 48
Sheridan 53, Alma 51
Sylvan Hills 63, Watson Chapel 44
Ultimate Auto Group Tournament
At Mountain Home
Girls
Mammoth Spring 49, Salem 47
Flippin 38, Paragould 23
Farmington 60, Cabot 55
Boys
Flippin 68, Cotter 36
Farmington 83, Paragould 30
Mountain Home 47, Dumas 43
Wildcat Classic
At Episcopal Collegiate
Girls
Watson Chapel 67, Mount St. Mary 27
Boys
Mayflower 58, LISA West 50