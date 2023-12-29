Three people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Timothy Osburn, 44, of 1780 N. Noel Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Osburn was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Jonathan McDowell, 53, of 10215 S. Bug Tussle Road in West Fork, was arrested Thursday in connection with forgery and a parole violation. McDowell was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Thursday with no bond set.

Gentry

Mark Young, 34, of 27740 Genesis Lane in Carl Junction, Mo., was arrested Wednesday in connection with nonfinancial identity fraud. Young was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.