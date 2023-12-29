UCA hangs with, but beaten by OU

NORMAN, Okla. -- Javian McCollum scored 23 points and Otega Oweh added 16 as No. 12 Oklahoma bounced back from its first loss of the season with an 88-72 win over Central Arkansas on Thursday night.

Sam Godwin scored 14 points and Jalon Moore had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Sooners (11-1), who were back in action for the first time since losing 81-69 to then-No. 11 North Carolina on Dec. 20.

Oklahoma played its worst game of the season against the Tar Heels after climbing to No. 7 in The Associated Press Top 25 poll, shooting a season-low 40.4% and committing a season-high 18 turnovers.

Johannes Kirsipuu scored 16 points on 6 of 9 shooting to lead four players in double figures for Central Arkansas, which shot 47% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range. Ubongabasi Etim added 13 points and 8 rebounds for the Bears, and Carl Daughtery and Masai Olowokere chipped in 11 each.

The Bears committed 17 turnovers and the Sooners capitalized with 20 points off turnovers. Oklahoma had a slight advantage on the boards, outrebounding UCA 33-31.

The Sooners missed five of their first seven shots against Central Arkansas (3-11) and trailed 12-8 after 5 minutes. But OU found its shooting touch after that and led 50-42 at halftime on the strength of 18 points by McCollum, who made 4 of 5 shots from three-point range.

"There's always Christmas slough," said Oklahoma Coach Porter Moser, who coached at Arkansas-Little Rock from 2000-03, referring to the extended layoff between games. "You go home, there's fuzzy stockings and goodies ... everything's nice.

"It was short turnaround playing the 28th ... but in hindsight, you get growth in life through struggle. The fact that we struggled a little bit tonight is only going to help us with teaching moments the next 48 hours."

Oklahoma went on a 15-2 run to extend the lead to 71-55 with 11 minutes left. The Bears rallied by scoring the next 11 points and closing within 71-66.

The Sooners tightened their defense and closed out the game on a 17-6 run. Oklahoma shot 52% from the field and made 10 of 22 three-pointers (45%).

"I thought our guys really responded in the second half defensively," Moser said. "That's where I thought we had a big jump."

Oklahoma got eight points in the second half from senior Le'Tre Darthard, who surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his college career.

"I just try to help my team out in any way I can," said Darthard, a transfer from Utah Valley. "If that's making shots or getting stops that's what I try to do."

Before the game, OU held a moment of silence for former two-sport star Ryan Minor. Players wore shooting shirts with Minor's name and No. 12 on the back during warmups.

The 49-year-old Minor died of cancer on Dec. 22. He pitched and played first base and helped the Sooners win a national title in baseball in 1994. He was also named Big Eight Player of the Year in 1995 on the basketball court.

Oklahoma forward Jalon Moore dunks against Central Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)



Oklahoma forward John Hugley IV, left, drives past past Central Arkanasa forward Caleb Carr during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)



Oklahoma guard Otega Oweh, right, shoots past Central Arkansas forward Ubongabasi "Glory" Etim during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)



Oklahoma guard Otega Oweh shoots against Central Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)



Oklahoma forward John Hugley IV, left, shoots against Central Arkansas forward Ubongabasi Etim during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)



Oklahoma forward Jalon Moore (14) shoots over Central Arkansas forward Tucker Anderson (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

