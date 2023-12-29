Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian on I-30

A woman died after she was struck by a car Wednesday evening on Interstate 30 in southwest Little Rock, a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police states.

Alyisia Osburn, 36, of Little Rock was walking onto the roadway of I-30 at 6:29 p.m. near the 131-mile marker when she was struck by an eastbound 2018 Lexus ES, which swerved to try to avoid striking her, according to the report.

A trooper investigating the incident reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.