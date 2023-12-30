4-star Hogs target hands Central loss

PINE BLUFF -- A heavy dose of a highly-recruited junior was just what St. Joseph of Santa Maria (Calif.) needed Friday.

Tounde Yessoufou ripped off 28 points for the Knights, who took advantage of a decisive run in the first half to build a lead and eventually run past Little Rock Central 57-36 during the King Cotton Holiday Classic at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Yessoufou, ranked No. 21 in the class of 2025, made 12 of 22 (54.5%) shots, grabbed 10 rebounds and handed out 2 assists for St. Joseph (12-1), which capped off lengthy trip to Arkansas with a victory over a well-traveled Tigers' team that was coming off a tough 62-49 loss to Westminster (Fla.) in the semifinals late Thursday.

The Knights, though, looked like the fresher of the two team, particularly Yessoufou. The junior also mentioned he was looking forward to facing Central standout and Missouri signee Annor Boateng.

"Honestly, I've just got to thank my coaches and my teammates," he said. "Obviously, we watched some film of [Central], and we knew they were No. 1 in Arkansas. I knew [Boateng] was going to Missouri, and so I wanted to test my game.

"I know he's pretty strong, and he's good ... just kind of wanted to size up my game with his. And luckily, we won."

Luke Moore had 10 points, and Boateng finished with nine points and eight rebounds for Central (12-3), which was in a different space against St. Joseph than what it was the day before when it played Westminster.

The Tigers, who've played games in Missouri earlier this season and nearly became the first out-of-state team in five years to win the King of the Bluegrass Classic a week ago in Kentucky, jumped out to a 34-25 halftime lead against the Lions but endured a rough second half in dropping a 13-point decision.

But Central faced a 28-20 deficit at the break Friday for two specific reasons: Yessoufou and cold shooting.

The 6-5 forward, who's being recruiting by a who's who of NCAA Division I programs, including the University of Arkansas, had 16 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals over the first two quarters. He scored his team's first 12 points and polished off an 11-0 run with a spinning basket in the lane that gave the Knights a 22-13 lead with 5:57 left in the second period.

The Tigers, on the other hand, made 7 of 25 (28%) shots in the first half, with only two coming in the second quarter. Central got as close a 32-26 in the third quarter on a three-pointer from Luke Moore with 6:19 to go, but Julius Price, who had 21 points, canned two straight three-pointers of his own to start a 12-0 run that put St. Joseph up by 18.

Central used its bench for long stretches of the second half and never got its deficit under 16 points for the remainder of the game.

"This tournament has been amazing for us," Yessoufou said. "Just being here, going against some of the best players in the country, has been great. Playing these games allowed us to see how good we could be, and we realized that we've got to stay focused all the time.

"But this has been good for us."

BOOKER T. WASHINGTON (TEXAS) 80, LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 79, OT

Chris McDermontt filed 26 points -- including the go-ahead bucket with 28 seconds left in overtime -- and 21 rebounds to help Booker T. Washington (14-3) leave the tournament with its second victory in as many days.

Sam Johnson had 21 points and 11 rebounds while Odis Carter added 18 points, 8 assists and 3 rebounds for the Eagles, who had a 53-36 lead in the third quarter. Little Rock Christian (11-5), which played the majority of the game without Louisiana Tech signee Landren Blocker, spurted back.

The Warriors hit six three-pointers in the third and 12 for the game. They had a chance to win it in overtime, but Jameel Wesley's basket just missed with 2 seconds left.

J.J. Andrews dazzled with 33 points and 20 rebounds, and Corliss Williamson Jr. notched 12 points for Little Rock Christian. Wesley, who sent the game into the extra session with a three-pointer with 27 seconds to go in regulation, had 10 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

ARCHBISHOP WOOD (PA.) 89, BENTON 82, 2OT

Josh Reed scored seven of his 38 points in the second overtime to propel Archbishop Wood (3-5) in a thriller.

University of Miami signee Jalil Bethea had 25 points before fouling out for the Vikings, who led 62-51 in the fourth quarter before Benton (13-4) got hot.

Terrion Burgess, who finished with 35 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists, hit a three-pointer with 3 seconds left to send the game into the first overtime. Archbishop Wood's Ihsan Beyah later hit the second of a two-shot foul with 5 seconds remaining to later push it to a overtime.

Harrison Pickett had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers.

McDONOUGH (GA.) 64, WHITE HALL 38

A dismal second half led to a mercy-rule loss for White Hall (8-8).

McDonough (12-2) led only 27-25 at halftime, but the Bulldogs made just two baskets in the third quarter and were outscored 26-7. White Hall (8-8) shot just 5 of 31 (16.1%) in the second half overall.

Keenan Gray scored 22 points and Nigel Thomas added 12 points for the Warhawks. Nathadeus Fambro also had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Jai'Chaunn Hayes led the Bulldogs with 18 points.

SANDY CREEK (GA.) 58, PINSON VALLEY (ALA.) 50

A basket by Amari Latmer with 3:13 left in the fourth quarter gave Sandy Creek (9-2) its first lead since early in the second quarter, and the Patriots made it stand.

Amari Brown had a team-high 22 points and Latimer tossed in 11 points for Sandy Creek. The Patriots held Pinson Valley (11-7) to 2 of 11 (18.2%) shooting in the final quarter.

Austen Coner scored 16 points and Clyde Walters had 12 points for the Indians, who led 32-28 at halftime. Cam Frost netted 11 points and seven rebounds.

DUNCANVILLE (TEXAS) 90, SILSBEE (TEXAS) 85

Kayden Edwards dropped 41 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, to send Duncanville (6-8) past its Texas neighbors.

Cameron Smith contributed 19 points and 11 rebounds in a game that featured a combined 55 fouls and 70 free throws.

Jared Harris scored 22 points and Dre'lon Miller ended with 17 points for Silsbee (11-8). The Tigers held a 33-32 advantage at halftime. LaMarcus Bottley finished with 14 points and Payton Jones supplied 12 points in the loss.