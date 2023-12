Little Rock, 1911: The city was hosting the annual convention of the United Confederate Veterans. Some witnessed the dedication of the monument to the Capital Guard, the regiment that defended the city from the Union in the Civil War. A few years ago, the bronze statue was removed in the dead of night from its location in MacArthur Park on orders of the mayor, its present location unknown.

