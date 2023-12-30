The world in brief: Burundi says Rwanda had role in attack

At least 20 more die in Congo landslides

KINSHASA, Congo -- At least 20 people have died after landslides caused by torrential rains that hit the South Kivu region in eastern Congo, officials announced Friday.

That brings to more than 60 the number of deaths caused by flooding and landslides in Congo over the past week.

Officials said the landslides swallowed up houses and dwellings Thursday in Burhiny, in the Mwenga territory.

The government said Friday that it was deploying emergency assistance to those affected and evacuating residents from the area.

Flooding also affected other parts of the country Friday, including the capital, Kinshasa, on the banks of the Congo River, and parts of Kasai province.

The latest deaths come about 48 hours after landslides claimed the lives of more than 20 artisanal miners in Kamituga, also in the Mwenga territory, on Tuesday, according to officials. On Wednesday, 21 people died in landslides caused by torrential rains in Bukavu, an area in South Kivu.

Observers have blamed the extent of the damage caused by torrential rains, flooding and landslides in South Kivu on the illegal construction of houses in unauthorized locations. Since the beginning of December, at least 100 people have died.

Burundi says Rwanda had role in attack

NAIROBI, Kenya -- Burundi's president on Friday accused Rwanda of funding and training rebels behind an attack last week on the village of Gatumba, close to Burundi's border with Congo, that killed at least 20 people.

A Burundian armed rebel group known as RED-Tabara and based in South Kivu in eastern Congo took responsibility for the attack in a post on X, formerly Twitter. The group denied targeting civilians and said it killed nine soldiers and a police officer.

The group first appeared in 2011 and has been accused of a string of attacks in Burundi since 2015.

In a national radio broadcast, President Evariste Ndayishimiye claimed the RED-Tabara "are fed, sheltered, hosted and maintained in terms of logistics and financial means by ... Rwanda."

Ndayishimiye said Burundi has been unsuccessfully negotiating with Rwanda for two years, seeking the extradition of the rebels.

There was no immediate reaction from Rwanda's government to Ndayishimiye's accusations but it has previously said that it cannot extradite people who are under the protection of the U.N. refugee agency.

Rebels in Indian state sign peace pact

NEW DELHI -- A rebel group that fought for decades to free India's northeastern state of Assam from New Delhi's rule on Friday signed a peace accord with the government pledging to end the insurgency in the region.

The United Liberation Front of Asom, or ULFA, led by Arabinda Rajkhowa, concluded 12 years of negotiations with the Indian government. The signing ceremony in New Delhi was attended by India's Home Minister Amit Shah and the top elected official of Assam state Himanta Biswa Sarma.

However, the group's hard-line faction, led by Paresh Baruah, is not part of the agreement. Baruah is believed to be hiding somewhere along the China-Myanmar border, the Press Trust of India news agency said.

ULFA, formed in 1979 demanding a "sovereign Assam," carried out a reign of terror in Assam state in the late 1980s, including extortion, kidnappings and killings, especially targeting the state's flourishing tea companies. It killed several tea planters.

India banned ULFA in 1990. It then set up bases in neighboring Bangladesh and coordinated with several other insurgent groups in India's northeast.

Indian military operations against ULFA began in 1990 and have continued until the present.

In 2020, more than 600 insurgents belonging to different rebel groups surrendered to Indian authorities in the northeast in response to a government peace initiative that will allow them to rejoin mainstream society, police said.

Australian teen dies after shark attack

ADELAIDE, Australia -- A 15-year-old surfer has died in the third fatal shark attack in the waters off South Australia state in recent months.

Khai Cowley was attacked by a suspected great white shark Thursday while surfing with his father off remote Ethel Beach on the Yorke Peninsula west of his hometown of Adelaide, authorities said.

He was brought to shore but emergency services were unable to revive him.

Surfers died in shark attacks in remote parts of South Australia in May and October. Their bodies were never recovered.

South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas said there have been 11 fatal shark attacks in the state's waters since 2000.

Outside the state, a 16-year-old girl killed by a bull shark in a river in the west coast city of Perth in February was the only other fatal shark attack in Australia during 2023.

Adelaide-based shark expert Andrew Fox said the increase in shark attacks in South Australia this year, including two non-fatal attacks, was difficult to explain. He said overcast conditions similar to those at Ethel Beach on Thursday can embolden sharks to attack.



