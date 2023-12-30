Church notes: walk-through nativity; A Christian Christmas Carol, services and more

Benton County

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., will hold only one service at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 31, followed by a special retirement reception for Chuck Merriman, Bella Vista Lutheran's Family Life Minister.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

Christianity 101 will be in the library at 9:45 a.m. Sunday. Adult choir rehearsals are at 9 a.m. Saturday and Christmas concert rehearsals are at 10 a.m. Quilters meet at 8 a.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays.

Information: (479)855-1324 or bvlutheran.com.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd. holds services at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Services are livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube and recordings are posted on the website, along with the podcast "Hearing Matters."

There will be a special Service of Lessons and Carols at 10 a.m. Dec. 31.

The Presbyterian Men's Group meets at 9 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month in the Fellowship Hall. The next meeting is Jan. 20.

Information: (479) 855-2390 or pcbv.org.

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., Bella Vista, holds services at 10 a.m. each Sunday, during which there is a Kid's Connect as well as a nursery.

Prayer Fellowship meets at 9:30 a.m. each Wednesday in the chapel. The Bell Choir meets at 4:30 p.m. and choir practice is at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Ping Pong Group meets from 9 to 10 a.m. in Fellowship Hall each Thursday.

Information: (479) 855-1126 or email questions@bvcc.net.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. and fellowship time is at 10 a.m.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Washington County

Central United Methodist Church, 6 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville, holds services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays and are available live on Facebook, YouTube and on the website.

Information: centraltolife.com.

First Presbyterian Church, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, Springdale, holds Sunday services led by Rev. Dr. Susan Arnold at 10:30 a.m. both in person and livestreamed on YouTube and the church website. Church van pickup is available; call the church office if you would like a ride.

If you are experiencing a difficult time emotionally, spiritually or relationally, you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you and provide one-on-one Christian care to help you through whatever you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

Samaritan Fridays, an outreach for those in need, are from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Narthex.

Hispanic GED Classes, underwritten by Crowder College, meet in the Rail Room for instruction, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays from 4 to 9 p.m., and Fridays, from 8 to 9 p.m. Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's Parish Associate and Director of Ministerio a la Vecindad, a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas.

Information: (479) 751-2040 or fpcspringdale.org.

Sebastian County

Saints George & Alexandra Orthodox Christian Church, 7500 Mahogany Ave., Fort Smith, will be celebrating Theophany/epiphany on Jan. 6.

As part of this celebration, the church will hold a special service to bless the waters of the Arkansas River at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 7 in Harry Kelley Park off Garrison Avenue.

This is the 26th consecutive year that this service has been celebrated in Fort Smith. A ceremonial cross will be thrown into the river at the conclusion of the service.

Information: (601) 310-2256

