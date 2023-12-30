Marriages

Zachary Isham, 32, and Tess Loux, 52, both of Jacksonville.

Bobby Moore, 28, and Ahleizah Franks, 28, both of Little Rock.

Edward Owen, 34, and Abigail Deloach, 32, both of Little Rock.

Jennifer Maxwell, 34, of Maumelle and Mitchell Jones, 32, of Little Rock.

Ontee Robinson, 64, and Kelly Lovelace, 57, both of Mabelvale.

Tony Holiday, 30, of Brinkley and Christine Coulter, 30, of North Little Rock.

Shawn Frazier, 47, and Susan Brenkus, 45, both of North Little Rock.

Tami Duke, 49, of Little Rock and Jason Alderman, 47, of Beebe.

Tyree McKinney, 78, of of El Sobrante, Calif., and Elizabeth Smith, 73, of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-4361. John Patek v. Kailey Patek.

23-4362. Jacqueline Sloan v. Garry Sloan.

23-4363. Doris Walker v. Pascual Martinez.

23-4364. Nakei Otey v. Amber Otey.

23-4366. Jonathan Robbins v. Xin Jin.

23-4368. Fidel Acevedo v. Shannon Frymire.

23-4369. Robert Mobley v. Laurie Mobley.

23-4370. Angela Kyle v. Josh Kyle.

23-4373. Phung Than v. Dung Nguyen.

GRANTED

22-1340. Seth Shrider v. Jacqueline Shrider.

22-2304. Eric Kiner v. Ebony Kiner.

23-2251. Kenneth Lowe v. Dede Lowe.

23-2955. Michael Ford Jr. v. Dominique Ford.