EDITORIAL: Lying liars and the lies they will tell

Tired of hearing the same old song and dance about how the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump even though 60 judges said it wasn't?
It's incredible, but here on the cusp of 2024, election conspiracy theories from 2020 still thrive.
OPINION | EDITORIAL
Lying liars and the lies they tell
Today at 3:42 a.m.
Tired of hearing the same old song and dance about how the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump even though 60 judges said it wasn't?
It's incredible, but here on the cusp of 2024, election conspiracy theories from 2020 still thrive.