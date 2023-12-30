Follow live: Razorbacks host UNC-Wilmington

:23, 1H - Arkansas 47, UNCW 40

Keyon Menifield is up to a game-high 16 points on 6 true field goal attempts. His last bucket was a right-wing 3 in a 2-for-1 situation.

Devo Davis also has 11 points.

3:58, 1H - Arkansas 35, UNCW 35

It's been a whistle fest here at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas has fouled 10 times and UNCW has 9.

Devo Davis has been huge in the first half. He is now 4 of 4 from the floor, including 3 of 3 from three-point range. He has 11 points to lead all scorers.

Jalen Graham will be at the foul line when play resumes.

8:10, 1H - Arkansas 27, UNCW 26

Keyon Menifield made a pair of free throws after the Razorbacks fell behind 26-20, then Devo Davis made a right-wing 3.

Menifield later hit Trevon Brazile for an oop. Timeout Seahawks.

11:55, 1H - Arkansas 16, UNCW 15

The odd lineup movement did not last very long. The Razorbacks just had Battle-Ellis-Mark-Brazile-Graham on the floor, so the minutes for Joseph Pinion and Denijay Harris were short-lived.

Jalen Graham and Keyon Menifield each have 4 points for Arkansas, which is 7 of 16 from the field and 0 of 5 from deep. KJ Jenkins has 5 points off the bench for the Seahawks.

UNCW is 5 of 11 from the field with 4 offensive rebounds. The Seahawks have 4 second-chance points to Arkansas' 8.

14:49, 1H - Arkansas 8, UNCW 8

Trevon Brazile, Chandler Lawson and Keyon Menifield got the Razorbacks out to an 8-6 lead less than 3 minutes into the game, then Eric Musselman made a wholesale lineup change.

Arkansas has missed its last couple of shots with a group of Battle-Pinion-Ellis-Graham-Harris. Menifield leads the way with 4 early points, including a layup after a nice backdoor cut.

Makhi Mitchell, Jeremiah Davenport, Layden Blocker and Baye Fall are the only scholarship guys who have not played yet.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Keyon Menifield, Devo Davis, Tramon Mark, Trevon Brazile and Chandler Lawson

Menifield, in his third game with the Razorbacks, is making his first start of the season. It makes for the team's seventh different starting lineup.

The Razorbacks are looking to close out 2023 with 9 non-conference wins and 5 wins in their last 6 outings since returning from Nassau, Bahamas. They enter the day 8-4 overall.

This is Arkansas' first game since beating Abilene Christian 83-73 on Dec. 21. Mark had 25 points and 11 rebounds in the win, Khalif Battle added 18 points, and Menifield had 11 points and 6 boards.

According to KenPom data, the Razorbacks get their shot two-point shots blocked at a lower rate than any other Division I team (4%). They also reject inside-the-arc shots at a 16.7% clip, which ranks fifth in the country.

This is Arkansas' fifth game against a school from North Carolina. The Razorbacks have wins over Gardner-Webb and Duke, and losses to North Carolina and UNC-Greensboro.

UNC-Wilmington's starters: Shykeim Phillips, Khamari McGriff, Maleeck Harden-Hayes, Noah Ross and Donovan Newby

Phillips and Trazarien White are the names to know for the Seahawks, who enter today's game 9-2 overall with 5 true road wins.

White is the team's leading scorer at 19.3 points per game but has been coming off the bench, and Phillips is second at 14.2.

White turned in a 27-point, 10-rebound double-double in the Seahawks’ win at Kentucky, and had 27 points on Dec. 21 vs. Marshall. Phillips averages 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game as well.

UNCW rarely turns the ball over against Division I teams. The Seahawks have committed a turnover on 12.6% of their possessions. That mark ranks fourth nationally.

They also rank 356th nationally in assist rate as a team, so expect lots of 1-on-1 offense from UNC-Wilmington.