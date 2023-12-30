High school basketball roundup

GIRLS

CONWAY 63, SOUTHLAKE CARROLL (TEXAS) 52 Alex Cox had 21 points as Conway (11-4) swept past the Lady Dragons during the quarterfinals at the Sandra Meadows Classic in Duncanville, Texas. Samyah Jordan added 16 points for the Lady Wampus Cats.

IZARD COUNTY 60, MARKED TREE 50 Olivia Spray had 21 points to lift Izard County (10-5) to the finals of the Northeast Arkansas Tournament in Jonesboro. Makensie Yancey had 15 points, Quinn Johnson added 14 points, and Tinley Bailey netted 10 points for the Lady Cougars.

BADGER CLASSIC

At Beebe

BROOKLAND 66, WHITE COUNTY CENTRAL 25 Kinley Morris and Emilee Coleman both had 10 points to lead Brookland (14-2) into today's consolation final.

FAYETTEVILLE 69, FRISCO LONE STAR (TEXAS) 26 Eleven players scored for Fayetteville (7-5) in its early-morning encounter. Mariyah Moss scored 11 points, and both Maiesha Washington and Charley Rawlins clawed out 10 points each for the Lady Bulldogs, who held their opponents scoreless in the first quarter and led 28-13 at halftime. Syniah Coachman added nine points.

ULTIMATE AUTO TOURNAMENT

At Mountain Home

FARMINGTON 56, MOUNTAIN HOME 49 Marin Adams scored 19 points to deliver the tournament title to Farmington (19-1). Reese Shirey had 13 points and six steals for the Lady Cardinals. Laykin Moore scored 21 points, and Jayla Yonkers had 10 points for the Lady Bombers, who led 26-21 at halftime. Anna McCarn added eight points and 10 rebounds.

MAMMOTH SPRING 69, FLIPPIN 32 Adrianna Corbett's 14 points helped Mammoth Spring (20-4) end the tournament on a high note. Molly Corbett scored 11 points, and Tay Davis added 10 points for the Lady Bears, who won their final two games of the event. Ally Hodges had nine points and eight rebounds for Flippin (8-8). Alyssa Shelton chipped in with eight points and four steals.

SALEM 55, PARAGOULD 30 Marleigh Sellars scored 17 points for Salem (11-5) in a 25-point win over the Lady Rams. Montana Franks came up with 10 points as well for the Lady Greyhounds.

CABOT 58, DUMAS 29 Jaycie Cook nailed five three-pointers and scored a game-high 23 points as Cabot (17-2) doubled up the Lady Bobcats. Jenna Cook added 13 points. Kendri Broughton dropped in 11 points for Dumas (14-4).

KAMERON LANE INVITATIONAL

at Lake Hamilton

SPRINGDALE 53, PULASKI ACADEMY 33 Springdale snapped a 12-12 tie by outscoring Pulaski Academy 11-6 in the second quarter and rolled on to a semifinal victory. Kaiya McCoy had 13 to lead the Lady Bulldogs, followed by Aubri Wilson with 12 and Jakayla Bunch with 10.

HOOPS FOR HUNGER CLASSIC

at Russellville

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 62, VAN BUREN 52 Har-Ber took a 21-13 lead after one quarter and went on post a semifinal victory over Van Buren. Delaney Roller had 20 points and Makenlie Campbell 10 for the Lady Wildcats, while Aspen Cone and Vi Johnson had 11 points apiece for Van Buren.

CS BANK HOLIDAY HOOPS CLASSIC

at Berryville

BERGMAN 61, ARKADELPHIA 36 Savannah Ketchum scored 13 points as Bergman claimed the tournament championship with a win over Arkadelphia. The Lady Panthers led 15-9 after one quarter, then extended it to a 34-18 halftime margin before going on a 17-6 run in the third quarter.

CLINTON 59, BERRYVILLE 45 Clinton bolted to a 21-8 first-quarter lead and went on to defeat Berryville in the third-place game. Lexi Wallace had 14 points and Aliviah Johnson 12 for the Lady Yellowjackets, while Kaylyn Smith led Berryville with 25.

LENDEL THOMAS CLASSIC

at Harrison

HARRISON 43, HIGHLAND 30 Brooklyn Mitchell had 24 points as Harrison went on to defeat Highland during the second day of action. The Lady Goblins pulled away by outscoring the Lady Rebels 16-8 in the fourth quarter.

BOYS

BENTONVILLE 65, YORBA LINDA (CALIF.) 45 Javyn Williams' 17 points propel Bentonville (10-6) to third place in the KSA Classic in Orlando. Elijah Wilhelm had 12 points, and Owen Dehrmann added nine points for the Tigers.

ENGLAND 60, CLARENDON 24 Landon Woods' 14 points carried England (15-2) to a dominant win on the road. Jayquan Mays and Aden Scribner both scored 13 points for the Lions.

FAYETTEVILLE 62, KIRKSVILLE (ILL.) 50 D.J. Hudson had 13 points as Fayetteville (13-2) closed out 2023 with a win in the Twelve Courts of Christmas Tournament in Kansas City. Jadyn Haney and Ornette Gaines each scored eight points each for the Bulldogs.

OZARK CATHOLIC 69, MAGAZINE 23 Peyton Goldschmidt had 23 points to lead Ozark Catholic to a nonconference win over Magazine. Tyler Thomas added 13 and Simeon Spencer 12 for the Griffiths, who led 19-7 after one quarter and 36-15 at halftime.

BADGER CLASSIC

At Beebe

SEARCY 74, WHITE COUNTY CENTRAL 43 Dash Stevenson scored 16 points as Searcy (6-8) drilled the Bears. Trelyn Shepard had 10 points for the Badgers, who'll face Pulaski Academy today.

NORTHEAST ARKANSAS TOURNAMENT

At Jonesboro

RIVERCREST 54, TUCKERMAN 51 Jayden Young aided Rivercrest (8-0) with 19 points as it advanced to the finals. Cavonta Washington had 13 points for the Colts.

RONNIE BROGDON INVITATIONAL

At Highland

MAMMOTH SPRING 69, CHARLESTON 45 Garet O'Dell scored 22 points in a big win for Mammoth Spring (17-5), which stopped a three-game losing streak. Blake Roges scored 18 points, and Braxton Sneed followed with 13 points for the Bears.

IZARD COUNTY 59, MELBOURNE 51 Gabe Spray scored 30 points for Izard County (10-6) in a close game. Jude Everett chipped in with 12 points.

WEST MEMPHIS 55, THE NEW SCHOOL 48 The New School took a 43-42 lead with four minutes left, but West Memphis went on a late run to earn the win. West Memphis led 31-30 at halftime. Jaiden Wilson led the Cougars with 16 points, while freshman Jackson Marshall chipped in 14. The New School (20-3) returns to league play on Thursday at Mulberry.

ULTIMATE AUTO TOURNAMENT

At Mountain Home

FARMINGTON 75, MOUNTAIN HOME 65 Layne Taylor put up 50 points to lead Farmington (17-2) to the event championship. Jaxon Berry finished with 11 points for the Cardinals. Blaine Tate had 21 points and five rebounds while Braiden Dewey, Ryder McClain and Rhett Gilbert all had 13 points for the Bombers.

DUMAS 60, PARAGOULD 43 Tommy Reddick's 23 points pushed Dumas (14-3), which rallied back after losing in the semifinals. Joseph Jones had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Raylen Spratt tallied 10 points and seven assists for the Bobcats.

GREENE COUNTY TECH 62, FLIPPIN 48 Carson McDaniel delivered 17 points and 14 rebounds for Greene County Tech (11-6), which won for the fourth time in its past five games. Parker Harris added 13 points. Rilyn Robins had 20 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals for Flippin (16-9).

DUMAS 60, PARAGOULD 43 Tommy Reddick rung up 16 of his 23 points in the first half as Dumas (14-3) dominated. Joseph Jones ended with 15 points for the Bobcats. Jesse Beliew's 13 points led Paragould (7-8).

WILDCAT CLASSIC

At Episcopal Collegiate

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 44, CROSSETT 39 Jaren Tritt had 10 points for Episcopal Collegiate (6-7), which staved off the Eagles. Jaxon Coleman scored nine points, and Quin Clark contributed nine points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats.

LENDEL THOMAS CLASSIC

at Harrison

HARRISON 82, EARLE 72 Lucas Paul and Cole Cecil combined for 44 points to lead Harrison past Earle in second-day action. The Goblins broke a 38-38 halftime deadlock to take a 59-57 lead, then outscored the Bulldogs 23-15 over the final 8 minutes. Paul finished with 23 and Cecil had 21 while Eli McNutt and Hayden Martin added 13 apiece for Harrison.

CS BANK HOLIDAY HOOPS CLASSIC

at Berryville

ARKADELPHIA 57, BERRYVILLE 46 Isaac Williams scored 13 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter as Arkadelphia pulled away from Berryville. Williams helped the Badgers outscore the Bobcats 22-16 in the final 8 minutes. Peyton Smith hit seven three-pointers and finished with 27 points for Berryville.