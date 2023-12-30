Jose Huizar, a former Los Angeles City Council member, faces 13 years in federal prison and a $1 million restitution mandate for his role in a bribery scheme with real estate developers, according to documents filed ahead of his sentencing.

Vince Fong, a Republican assemblyman of Bakersfield, Calif., is eligible to run for a U.S. congressional seat to replace former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who will leave Congress at year's end, Judge Shelleyanne Chang ruled.

Melody Willis-Williams, president of Vegas Weddings, said marriage ceremonies with "specialty dates" such as 12/31/23 are in "huge demand become everyone loves those numbers."

Paul Colson, owner of Jake's Northwest Angle Resort, said a neighboring resort was operating a snow bus when it broke through the ice in Minnesota's Lake of the Woods, in which five to six passengers and the driver were able to escape and one passenger died.

Karrem Nasr, 23, of Lawrenceville, N.J., was charged with attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization after flying from Egypt to Nairobi, Kenya, where prosecutors say he was planning to meet with al-Shabab members before traveling to train in Somalia, where the terror group is based.

William Barber II, 60, co-chair of the national Poor People's Campaign, said he'll meet with the chairman of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Adam Aron, after he was escorted by police out of a North Carolina movie theater after he insisted on using his own chair because he suffers from ankylosing spondylitis, a disabling bone disease.

Burt Jones, Republican lieutenant governor of Georgia, said in a post on X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter, he will not be intimidated after his home was "swatted" and "a bomb threat was called to my office."

Carlos Dominguez, a former biological sciences student at the University of California, Davis, is competent to stand trial on claims that he stabbed a 50-year-old homeless man and a 20-year-old student to death and wounded a homeless woman.

Ksenia Fadeyeva, a regional legislator who headed a local branch of Alexei Navalny's organization in the Siberian city of Tomsk, was sentenced to nine years in prison on charges of organizing an extremist group.