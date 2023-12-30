Irish dominate battle of opt out teams

EL PASO, Texas -- Steve Angeli passed for 232 yards and three touchdowns, guiding No. 16 Notre Dame to a 40-8 victory over No. 19 Oregon State in the Sun Bowl on Friday.

Angeli went 15 for 19 and tossed TD passes of 8 yards to Jayden Thomas, 13 yards to Jordan Faison and 13 yards to Jeremiyah Love. The sophomore was making his first start for the Irish (10-3) in place of Sam Hartman, one of many players who opted out of the game.

"This is a moment I'll remember for the rest of my life," Angeli said, "but it's really not about me. It's about these guys around me. All those guys that have been in that room that have nurtured me, especially Sam Hartman. He's done a great job of teaching me the ways and allowing me to come out here and have this opportunity."

Angeli's teammates had full confidence in the former four-star recruit.

"We knew it was coming," receiver Jordan Faison said of Angeli. "We're not surprised."

Faison, the game's MVP, had five catches for 115 yards and a score for the Irish. Running back Jadarian Price added 106 yards on 13 carries with a TD.

Notre Dame's young players did the heavy lifting because the team had seven players -- all starters -- opt out of the game. That included Hartman and standout running back Audric Estime.

"We've got this thing called a bumpy road. This bumpy road ended really well," Notre Dame Coach Marcus Freeman said. "And I'm proud of these guys. It's a pleasure to coach them."

Oregon State (8-5), which finished the season on a three-game losing streak, had three starters opt out and four others enter the transfer portal -- including starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and backup Aidan Chiles.

That left the Beavers in a tough spot against a senior-laden Irish defense that ranked eighth in the nation and limited Oregon State to 197 total yards and just two yards rushing.

The game turned for good late in the second quarter when Oregon State, trailing 7-0, tried a fake punt from midfield that was stuffed for a loss. Notre Dame then drove seven plays and pushed the lead to 14-0 with just 27 seconds left in the half on Price's 1-yard run.

Jimmy Valsin III had the lone score for Oregon State, catching a 33-yard pass from Ben Gulbranson. Offensive lineman Tyler Voltin ran in the two-point conversion.

That score at 6:02 of the fourth quarter cut Notre Dame's lead to 33-8 before the Irish tacked a final TD on a 6-yard run by Chase Ketterer with 2:45 to play.

Gulbranson was 16 for 27 for 180 yards and an interception.

"Obviously it's not the result we wanted," Oregon State interim coach Kefense Hynson said. "Hats off to Notre Dame. I mean, that's a really, really good football team. They are all we saw on tape."

