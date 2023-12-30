Late basket lifts

Gonzaga to title

Nykolas Lewis' three-point play with 13.7 seconds left in the game put Gonzaga (D.C.) ahead to stay as it took down Westminster (Fla.) 76-72 to win the King Cotton Holiday Classic title Friday night at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Derek Dixon had 19 points and Lewis ended with 15 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists for the Eagles, who appeared to be in control for the first three quarters but had to scurry back in the fourth.

Gonzaga (11-0) led 53-36 with 2:34 left in the third quarter until Westminster changed things. The Lions outscored the Eagles 36-18 over the next 10 minutes of play. Alex Constanza's putback with 31.7 seconds remaining put Westminster ahead 72-71.

The Eagles had two cracks at the rim on the ensuing possession but finally cashed in on the third try when Lewis corralled a rebound and scored while being fouled. Westminster had a chance to tie it moments later after Alex Lloyd was fouled with 3.5 seconds to go, but he missed both free throws. Christian Gurdak, who scored 11 points and had 10 rebounds, later sank two free throws to seal it for Gonzaga.

Lloyd notched 27 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds for Westminster (8-3). Jeremiah Police had 19 points and Constanza added 14 points.

-- Erick Taylor