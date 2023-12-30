Yeah, I know, right?

I enjoyed Brenda Looper's "Wretched words" column as there are words that I also would like to go into the trash.

One such word is "right" as in "Right?" as uttered by political pundits when they want to emphasize a particular point (or points). It is a word that I have come to regard as irritating whether it is spoken by either a conservative or a liberal; on Fox or MSNBC.

Just because they inject that word into commentary, it doesn't automatically make their statements correct. I find the word totally unnecessary because it adds nothing to an argument and is annoying when repeated numerous times. Thomas Jefferson did not say "We hold these truths to be self-evident, right? All men are created equal, right?"

By not pausing for answers, it is obvious that these "newspeople" intend "right?" as a declaration rather than a question. I'm right about wanting to eliminate "right?" from political discourse. Right?

ED CHESS

Little Rock

Column outstanding

Concerning the column in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette titled "Make that a double (standard)," and written by Professor Robert Steinbuch, I have a one-word comment: Superb.

From an old UofA graduate 1962, 1964, and 1966.

DON BOGARD

Bentonville

An inspirational read

Thank you so much for the Paul Prather columns in the Arkansas Democrat Gazette's religion section on Saturday. They are so insightful, spot-on and basically nourishing for the spirit. In the Nov. 11 edition, this excerpt should be read and contemplated by everyone:

"There's a key concept in Christianity called repentance. It's probably common in other faiths as well. In Christianity, though--at least in the low-church, evangelical branches I spring from--repentance conjures up images of melodramatics, of tear-sogged Kleenexes, shame and grief.

"Those images, and the fire-and-brimstone preaching that creates them, distort the true idea of repentance. The word translated from the Greek of the original New Testament into English as 'repent' or 'repentance' is a compound term. It means, literally, 'change your mind.' That's it.

"This ancient spiritual concept tells us that progress comes from being willing to rethink, reconsider and alter all manner of things. An unwillingness to change our minds smacks of pettiness or hubris or insecurity, traits that lead to misfortune.

"We rashly make up our minds. We stalk off in some direction we're sure is dead right, only to realize an hour or a decade later we might have been dead wrong. Maybe we judged prematurely or too harshly. Maybe we dismissed out of hand something that would have been a blessing. So we go back and give that rejected thing a fresh try. Frequently, miracles happen."

As we move toward a new year and contemplate New Year's resolutions, I hope more folks will consider what it really means to be open-minded, and work toward solving problems rather than fault-finding and playing the blame game.

DAVE DINGLER

North Little Rock



