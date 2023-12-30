Linder puts up 13 for Mountainburg

MOUNTAINBURG -- Mountainburg Coach Paige Dean figured out pretty quickly that the key to the 1-3-1 defensive scheme is to have someone long and quick at the top.

Alisha Linder is just that, and the best part is she's only a junior.

Linder scored 13 points and freshman Elliot Dunn added nine points to power the Lady Dragons to a convincing 46-18 win over Mulberry on Friday at Mountainburg High School in the second round of the Bob Denniston Classic.

Ashtyn Conley led the Lady Yellowjackets with eight points.

Mountainburg (12-1) scored the game's first eight points and never looked back as Mulberry (10-12) struggled at times with the 1-3-1.

"Alisha does a lot of her scoring off of the 1-3-1," Dean said. "I think she wears teams out sometimes. She makes me tired sometimes watching her."

Just a freshman, Dunn played well for the winners.

"We lost our point guard to graduation last year, so it was an easy choice to move her up. She makes us go."

CEDARVILLE 42, SCRANTON 30

Rylee Partain scored eight of her game-high 13 points in the first half to spark Cedarville past Scranton.

Caroline Morrow and Lily Morrow had seven points apiece for the Lady Pirates.

Scranton's Addie Layes led all scorers with 18 points.

Boys

MOUNTAINBURG 59, MULBERRY 50

Mitchell Moxley scored 13 of his 15 points during a third-quarter scoring blitz Friday that helped host Mountainburg rally to a win over Mulberry at the Bob Denniston Classic.

Senior John Shephard led the Dragons with 17 points.

Mulberry, which led 30-26 at the half and then fell behind 48-41 after three quarters, got 15 points from sophomore Jaxson Keeling and 13 from Braeson Peters.

CEDARVILLE 55, SCRANTON 51

The Cedarville Pirates erased an early deficit and rallied past Scranton.

Chasyn Oden led the winners with a game-high 18 points. Dagan Beshears led the Rockets with 17 points.