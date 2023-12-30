Lions seek to improve playoff position

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The circumstances are quite a bit better for Detroit Coach Dan Campbell since the previous time the Lions visited his home state.

The Texas native has led the Lions to their first division title in 30 years, and the NFC North champs aren't out of the running for the top seed in the NFC heading into tonight's visit to the Dallas Cowboys.

A season ago, the Lions lost to Dallas, where Campbell spent three of his 10 seasons an NFL tight end, to drop to 1-5 -- and 4-18-1 since he took over as coach.

Detroit is 19-7 since then, and headed to the playoffs for just the fourth time in 24 seasons. The Lions (11-4) share the best record in the NFC with San Francisco and Philadelphia.

Campbell's focus is more on the second seed than the top spot and the bye that goes with it.

"We checked the box on one thing and now it's to the next one and so at this point, now, we're fighting for the two seed," Campbell said. "If you're able to get to the one, so be it. But right now, what we know we can achieve on our own is the two and that's no easy task."

Dallas (10-5) has a 15-game home winning streak -- the club's longest in 42 years -- but is coming off consecutive losses for the first time since 2021.

There is still hope for the Cowboys to overtake the Eagles in the NFC East, but they need help. The clearest path is winning out while the New York Giants upset Philadelphia in the regular-season finale.

For now, the Cowboys want to focus on getting themselves right for the playoffs, and the likelihood of going on the road again. They won a wild-card game at Tampa Bay last season before losing at the Niners.

"I'd like to think that we've been focused that way all year," Coach Mike McCarthy said. "We've been talking about getting to 11 wins, and we're still not there. We understand what our opponent is fighting for this week, and I think it creates a lot of juice for this game."

DYNAMIC DUO

For the first time in Detroit history, two players (running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs) have produced at least eight rushing touchdowns in the same season.

"They're both starting backs in this league for really any team," quarterback Jared Goff said. "To have them both on the same team and have them both be able to complement each other so well, it makes us dangerous."

QB WATCH

Prescott and Goff are in the top five in yards passing and touchdowns. Prescott is fifth with 3,892 yards and a league-leading 30 TD passes. Goff is third with 3,984 yards and 27 TDs, looking for his second season with at least 30 scoring passes.

They both were drafted in 2016, Goff at No. 1 overall by the Los Angeles Rams and Prescott as a somewhat-forgotten 135th overall choice in the fourth round. That was after Dallas tried to trade into the first round to get Paxton Lynch, losing out to Denver.

CLIMBING TO THE TOP

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown is the fourth player in NFL history with 300 catches in his first three seasons. A strong finish would give him a chance for the most receptions ever after three years. He's at 302. Minnesota's Justin Jefferson leads with 324.

With 106 yards against the Vikings, St. Brown became the fourth Lions receiver to have eight 100-yard games in a season. He has 14 for his career, fifth in team history.

BACK TO WORK

Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson (63) ranks second behind Cowboys' Micah Parsons (65) in most quarterback hurries this season. Hutchinson also ranks second in quarterback hits with 18, while San Francisco's Nick Bosa has 19.

Hutchinson had four quarterback hits and a pass defense in the win at the Vikings that clinched the NFC North.

"It was cool, we were all dancing around, but after about 10 minutes it was time to get ready for the playoffs and get ready for this," Hutchinson said. "... You can win the division and then at the end of the year lose in the playoffs and say 'at least we won the division' but that's not the mentality I want."

Lions at Cowboys

7:15 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

LINE Cowboys by 4 1/2

SERIES Cowboys lead 18-12; Cowboys beat Lions 24-6 on Oct. 23, 2022

LAST WEEK Lions won at Vikings 30-24; Cowboys lost at Dolphins 22-20

ON OFFENSE

(RK) LIONSVS.COWBOYS (RK)

(3) 141.1RUSH115.2 (12)

(5) 253.0PASS251.0 (6)

(3) 394.1YARDS366.2 (6)

(5) 27.5POINTS30.1 (2)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) LIONSVS.COWBOYS (RK)

(4) 90.6RUSH115.7 (19)

(23) 234.9PASS184.0 (5)

(15) 325.5YARDS299.7 (7)

(24) 23.7POINTS19.1 (5)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs with the football as Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler (92) pursues during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)



Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) celebrates after scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)



Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) scores on a 3-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)



Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates as he walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Lions won 30-24. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

