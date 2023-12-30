Police beat: Man held on threat, attempted assault

Man held on threat, attempted assault

Jacksonville police on Thursday afternoon arrested a man who authorities say threatened another person with a gun and tried to strike him with a vehicle.

Police responded to the Jacksonville Inn at 200 T. P. White Drive at 3:04 p.m. after getting a report of an aggravated assault. An officer spoke with a victim who said Daniel Cates pointed a gun at him and fired it in the air, according to an arrest report.

When the victim advanced toward Cates' truck, Cates backed up and tried to strike the victim with the vehicle, the victim told police.

Officers arrested Cates at the Sands Motel at 1008 S. Arkansas 161 around 3:20 p.m., the arrest report states.

Cates faces two felony aggravated assault charges and a misdemeanor charge of negligent discharge of a firearm. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Friday in lieu of a $2,500 bond, an online inmate roster showed.