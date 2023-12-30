The nation in brief: Mom still missing after kids’ slayings

Mom still missing after kids' slayings

DENVER -- Police were still searching Friday for a Colorado woman suspected of killing her two children and wounding a third after police initially responded to a report of a burglary in their home.

Kimberlee Singler, 35, was cooperative at first with police investigating the Dec. 19 deaths but then disappeared as the probe, which eventually determined that the burglary report was unfounded, continued, according to Colorado Springs Police Department spokesperson Ira Cronin.

Police were able to present evidence to obtain a warrant for Singler's arrest Tuesday but police believe she had already disappeared by then, Cronin said.

Singler, who was not under surveillance, was last seen Saturday in Colorado Springs, he said.

Police said they answered a 911 call reporting a burglary at an apartment complex around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 19 and found the bodies of Singler's 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son.

Singler and her 11-year-old daughter were also injured and taken to hospitals for treatment.

The 11-year-old girl was hospitalized for a few days and then released. Singler's injuries were minor, he said.

He declined to say whether Singler reported the burglary.

The FBI is assisting in the search for Singler at the request of police, Vikki Migoya, a spokesperson for the agency's Denver office, said Thursday.

Mystery payload launched into space

The U.S. military's X-37B space plane blasted off Thursday on another secretive mission that's expected to last at least a couple of years.

Like previous missions, the reusable plane resembling a mini space shuttle carried classified experiments. There's no one on board.

The space plane took off aboard SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center at night, more than two weeks late because of technical issues.

Space Force officials would not say how long this orbital test vehicle would remain aloft or what's on board other than a NASA experiment to gauge the effects of radiation on materials.

Built by Boeing, the X-37B resembles NASA's retired space shuttles. But they're just one-fourth the size at 29 feet long. No astronauts are needed; the X-37B has an autonomous landing system.

They take off vertically like rockets but land horizontally like planes and are designed to orbit between 150 miles and 500 miles high. There are two X-37Bs based in a former shuttle hangar at Kennedy.

Judge refuses to delay senator's trial

NEW YORK -- The New York federal judge scheduled to preside over the bribery trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez rejected Thursday a defense request to delay the start of jury selection from May to July.

Judge Sidney Stein's order leaves in place a May 5 trial date in Manhattan for the New Jersey Democrat, who faces trial along with his wife and three New Jersey businessmen.

All have pleaded innocent to charges that they engaged in a bribery conspiracy that enriched the senator and his wife with cash, gold bars and a luxury car. Menendez, his wife and one of the businessmen also have pleaded innocent to a charge that they conspired to illegally use the senator as an agent of the Egyptian government.

Lawyers for Menendez claimed earlier this month that they need extra time to prepare for trial, in part because they've been given more than 6.7 million documents that they must sift through and because the complexity of the case requires resolving questions of law that may take extra time to decide.

Prosecutors opposed the request on the grounds that they had warned defense lawyers when the trial date was set in the fall that the evidence they would turn over would be voluminous and that nothing has changed since then.

In his order, Stein agreed with prosecutors, saying the evidence turned over by prosecutors to defense lawyers was consistent with the amount of material the government had projected would be involved in the trial.

Menendez's lawyers declined in an email to comment on Stein's order Thursday.

N.D. declares icy weather emergency

BISMARCK, N.D. -- North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on Friday declared a statewide emergency in response to an ice storm that felled power lines, leaving more than 20,000 people without electricity.

Burgum also plans to seek a presidential disaster declaration that would free up federal aid to help cover the costs of repairing hundreds of utility poles, his office said in a news release.

More than 4,000 customers remained without power as of Friday, according to PowerOutage.us.

In North Dakota earlier this week, the ice storm forced sections of interstate highways to close, including from Grand Forks to the Canadian border.

Burgum's statewide emergency declaration directs state government agencies to lend help, if needed, to local and tribal governments, according to his office.

Officials opened an emergency shelter and a warming house in two areas of the state.



