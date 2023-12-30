Expert predicts drop

in 2024 gas prices

GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis and one of the most cited experts on gasoline prices predicts motorists will see lower pump prices in 2024.

Patrick De Haan said the national average price for regular grade unleaded gas will drop 13 cents a gallon nationwide next year, along with the usual seasonal ups and downs seen every spring and summer. His 2023 prediction fell short by only 2 cents -- $3.49 a gallon versus $3.51 in actuality.

"Those seasonal trends are very well established," he said. "But all in all, we expect a modest improvement."

U.S. gas prices will be the lowest in the first three months and the last three months of next year, dropping as low as $2.99 on average in December, De Haan predicted.

In Arkansas, the average price of a gallon of regular grade unleaded gas on Friday was $2.68, according to auto club AAA. The national average price was $3.12.

De Haan cautioned his outlook with a caveat about how global conflicts or weather could disrupt production, rendering predictions moot.

-- The Dallas Morning News (TNS)

Bank backs N.M.'s

sex trafficking fight

SANTA FE, N.M. -- Deutsche Bank has pledged nearly $5 million in funding to help combat human trafficking in New Mexico, the bank announced in a joint statement with Attorney General Raúl Torrez.

The Thursday announcement came seven months after Deutsche Bank settled a U.S. lawsuit for $75 million that claimed the German lender should have seen evidence that the late Jeffrey Epstein engaged in sex trafficking when he was a client.

Torrez's office has been investigating several financial service companies and their role in what he says is a failure to identify sexual abuse and trafficking of underage girls at Epstein's ranch in Santa Fe County, according to the statement.

"I am pleased that Deutsche Bank recognizes its ongoing responsibility to help us combat this problem," Torrez, a Democrat, said in the statement. "We appreciate the steps they have taken since terminating Jeffrey Epstein as a client in 2018 to strengthen their oversight capabilities and intend to use their pledge to support our ongoing efforts to apprehend traffickers and expand our victim services."

A spokesperson for Deutsche Bank said the lender is pleased to support Torrez "in this important effort, which reflects our industry's shared responsibility to play an active role in safeguarding the financial system."

-- The Associated Press

Arkansas Index falls

8.65, ends at 928.15

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 928.15, down 8.65 points.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.