MOTOR SPORTS

2003 Indy winner dies

Gil de Ferran, the 2003 Indianapolis 500 winner and holder of the closed-course land speed record, died Friday while racing with his son at The Concourse Club in Florida, multiple former colleagues confirmed to The Associated Press. He was 56. Fellow Brazilian driver Tony Kanaan said de Ferran was with his son, Luke, at the private course in Opa-Locka, Fla., when he pulled over and said he wasn't feeling well. Kanaan said de Ferran apparently suffered a heart attack and could not be revived. When de Ferran won the 2003 Indy 500 for Roger Penske, it was the third-consecutive win in the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" for Penske, who has now amassed a record 19 victories in the iconic Memorial Day weekend race. The French-born Brazilian was rehired at McLaren as a consultant in May. He had been sporting director of McLaren's failed effort to qualify Fernando Alonso for the 2019 Indy 500. De Ferran won the 2000 and 2001 Champ Car titles driving for Penske, and the 2003 Indy 500 with Roger Penske, as well. He was runner-up in LMP1 class of the American Le Mans Series in 2009 driving for his self-owned de Ferran Motorsports.

BASEBALL

Giolito agrees to 2-year deal

The Boston Red Sox added Lucas Giolito to their rotation on Friday, agreeing to a $38.5 million, two-year contract with the right-hander. The 29-year-old Giolito can opt out of the deal after the 2024 season, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press. If he opts out, the contract would be worth $19 million. Giolito struggled to an 8-15 record with a 4.88 ERA this year for the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Guardians. The Southern California native allowed 41 home runs, second in the major leagues and three fewer than Lance Lynn. Giolito tied for the major league lead with 33 starts. Mixing fastballs, sliders and changeups with occasional curveballs, he struck out 204 in 184 1/3 innings while walking 73. Giolito went 59-52 with a 4.20 ERA in 162 starts with the White Sox, who traded him to the Angels on July 26. He has a 61-62 record with a 4.43 ERA in 178 career starts and two relief appearances.

White Sox add pitcher

Chris Flexen has agreed to a $1.75 million, one-year contract with the Chicago White Sox, giving Manager Pedro Grifol another possibility for his rotation. A person familiar with the deal confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on Friday night on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical. Flexen played for Seattle and Colorado this season, going 2-8 with a 6.86 ERA in 29 games, 16 starts. The right-hander is 27-34 with a 4.95 ERA in 120 major league appearances, including 80 starts. The 29-year-old Flexen had an $8 million salary for this season. He was designated for assignment by the Mariners on June 27 and then traded to the New York Mets, who promptly designated him for assignment again.

FOOTBALL

Lawrence out vs. Carolina

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will miss the first game of his professional career because of a sprained throwing shoulder. Lawrence was a spectator at practice all week and was officially ruled out Friday for the team's home finale against Carolina (2-13). C.J. Beathard will make his first start in three years Sunday in what's become a must-win game for the Jaguars (8-7). Lawrence sprained his AC joint while diving for a first down on a fourth-and-1 play in the third quarter of Sunday's 30-12 loss at Tampa Bay. He could barely lift his arm in the locker room after the game. He was ineffective before he got hurt, throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble as Jacksonville fell behind 30-0 on its way to a fourth consecutive loss. Lawrence completed 17 for 29 passes for 211 yards, and all three of his turnovers led to Tampa Bay touchdowns.

Browns' WR hospitalized

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore was hospitalized overnight after suffering a concussion on Thursday night in a playoff-clinching win over the New York Jets. Moore, who had a touchdown reception in the second quarter, got hurt when his head got slammed face-mask first into the turf on a tackle after a 22-yard gain. The 23-year-old Moore appeared to be knocked unconscious, and after he rolled onto his back, his body began to twitch involuntarily as he laid on the ground. Moore was eventually helped to his feet by team personnel and escorted to the sideline medical tent. He was then taken to the locker room for evaluation and treatment.

Raiders' RB doubtful vs. Colts

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is doubtful for Las Vegas' game at the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Jacobs has missed the last two games with a quadriceps injury. Interim coach Antonio Pierce said Friday he would wait until game time in case Jacobs can play. Jacobs has rushed for 805 yards, with 3.5 yards per carry, and six touchdowns this season. Zamir White started in his place the past two games and rushed for 214 yards with a 5.5-yard average.

SKIING

Shiffrin earns win No. 93

Mikaela Shiffrin always seems to raise the bar even further when it's the last World Cup race of the year. The American star finished 2023 with an eye-catching performance even by her standards, winning a slalom race in Lienz, Austria, by a huge margin of 2.34 seconds on Friday for her 93rd career victory. It was Shiffrin's seventh victory out of her last eight starts in the traditional year-ending slalom, which alternates between the Austrian resorts of Lienz and Semmering. Shiffrin posted the fastest times by far in both runs on the Schlossberg course to finish ahead of runner-up Lena Duerr of Germany. Swiss skier Michelle Gisin was 0.11 further back in third. Friday's result was the seventh-biggest winning margin ever in a women's World Cup slalom. Shiffrin set four of those other marks, including the record of 3.07 seconds from a race in Aspen, Colo., in November 2015.

HOCKEY

U.S. juniors win in shootout

Isaac Howard opened the scoring and added the shootout winner as the United States outlasted the Czech Republic 4-3 on Friday at the world junior hockey championship, while host Sweden beat Canada 2-0 for its third consecutive shutout. Howard beat Michael Hrabal in the seventh round of the tiebreaker. The Michigan State sophomore scored 1:12 into the game. At 3-0, the Americans are tied with Slovakia for the Group B lead with the teams set to meet Sunday in the round-robin finale. In Group A, Hugo Havelid made 16 saves and Tom Willander and Noah Ostlund scored in Sweden's victory over Canada (2-1). Sweden hasn't given up a goal through three games, winning by a combined 13-0. Gabe Perreault also scored for the United States in the shootout, connecting in the fifth round to keep the tiebreaker going. Jacob Fowler made 20 saves and stopped six of seven shots in the shootout, allowing only Jiri Kulich's goal in the third round.

BASKETBALL

'Horns' PG out for season

Texas standout junior point guard Rori Harmon will miss the rest of the season for the No. 5 Longhorns after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee in practice, the team announced Friday. Texas (13-0) starts its final season in the Big 12 at home today against No. 10 Baylor (11-0). Harmon was the Big 12 preseason player of the year. Harmon was injured in Wednesday's shoot-around before that night's 97-52 win over Jackson State and she did not play. She sat on the bench and could be seen limping when she walked off the court. Coach Vic Schaefer did not say then what the injury was or how it happened. Harmon later said in a statement on one of the team's social media accounts that it was a non-contact injury. Harmon is averaging 14.1 points and 7.8 assists this season.