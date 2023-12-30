Organizations partner to host Northwest Arkansas blood drives in honor of fallen police officers

BENTONVILLE -- Community Blood Center of the Ozarks and the nonprofit Arkansas Concerns of Police Survivors will partner to host blood drives in January in honor of officers who have died in the line of duty.

The schedule of the Blue Blood Drives is:

Jan. 8: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Bella Vista Police Department, 2483 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista

Jan. 9: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Washington County Sheriff's Office, 1155 Clydesdale Drive in Fayetteville

Jan. 10: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Benton County Sheriff's Office, 1300 S.W. 14th St in Bentonville

Jan. 11: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Arkansas State Police Troop L, 1120 W. Monroe Ave. in Lowell

Jan. 12: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Pea Ridge Police Department, 187 Slack St. in Pea Ridge

The Community Blood Center supplies blood, platelets and plasma to patients at 44 area health care facilities.

C.O.P.S. is a national nonprofit organization that provides resources to families and co-workers of law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.

For every successful blood donation made at a Blue Blood Drive, the Community Blood Center will donate $10 to Arkansas C.O.P.S., according to an announcement Friday. In addition, all donors will receive a special C.O.P.S shirt, while supplies last. People can visit cbco.org/blue- blood/ to sign up to donate blood or find out more information.